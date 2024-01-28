Content creator Carter Efe has revealed that he has never seen his colleague Sydney Talker with any woman

He made this statement during his birthday event, adding that he doesn't know if Sydney likes dark or light-skinned ladies

His comments got mixed reactions as netizens questioned the intention for his statement after he added that his colleague likes dark-skinned guys

A content creator Efe Oderhohwo, aka Carter Efe, has received the backlash of netizens after he said his colleague Sydney Egere, aka Sydney Talker, likes dark skinned guys.

In a video which showed friends of Sydney Talker celebrating his at his birthday event, Efe revealed that he has never seen Sydney with any woman. Despite knowing him for 12 years, he can't tell if he likes dark or light-skinned ladies.

He laughed as he made his statement but it did not go down well with social media users who cautioned him.

According to some people, Efe's words could be mistaken for something else, as others might think that the skit maker is attracted to guys, and has no sensual feelings for women.

See a video of Carter Efe making his controversial statement below:

Netizens react to Carter Efe's statement

Some social media users have commented on the statement of the content creator. See some of them below:

@loveliness_______:

"When they start calling him gay know that you're the source.. This is very expensive joke."

@edgar_snazzy:

"This is an expensive joke man."

@faith.angel1:

"My heart is beating fast, Valentine flower wey I plant, goat don chop am."

@simeon.delight:

"No dey give best friend opportunity for speech. Na nonsense them dey talk."

@tobyagu5:

"When you have a close friend that's jokingly plotting your downfall."

@wendy_adamma:

"This is when you give your best friend the opportunity to give a speech about you."

@_therealjuliet:

"Person wey fit dey talk true, una go think say na cruise."

@phrankiie:

"This na how best friends joke with themselves, stop crying for them. If una misinterpret am, na una know.. nothing like expensive jokes when it comes to best friends."

@kingkaayyz:

"Sydney Talker’s growth has been really beautiful to watch especially cos he has such a lovely personality even without knowing him personally. I sha miss the days he used to drop weekly skits for us cos he’s just too good."

@amensexy09:

"Childish talk… Be careful of expensive jokes you make sometimes, water factory."

@vc_fhyzle:

"He he has known him for 12yrs…emphasis on their friendship. I am surprised people don’t know he is clearly making jokes… Nawa oh."

Carter Efe celebrates his girlfriend

Legit.ng earlier reported that Efe had taken to social media with a post celebrating someone dear and special in his life.

The controversial skit maker wished his woman Emmanuella a happy birthday and also got some of his friends to do the same.

Sydney Talker, Nasboi and DeGeneral, among others, celebrated her in a video that got netizens gushing.

