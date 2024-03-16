Popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and her billionaire politician husband, Ned Nwoko, is once again in the news

The young movie star recently shared new photos of herself with her husband and the snaps raised a lot of questions from netizens

Several social media users called out Regina’s photo editing skills as they faulted the new pictures

Popular Nigerian actress Regina Daniels and her husband Ned Nwoko’s latest social media move has got netizens talking.

The young movie star who is fond of showcasing fun parts of her lifestyle on social media recently posted new photos of herself with her billionaire politician husband.

Nigerians react to Regina Daniels' new photo with Ned Nwoko. Photos: @regina.daniels, @Princenednwoko

Source: Instagram

Taking to her official Instagram page, Regina shared snaps of herself spending time with the father of her children. The movie star rocked a lovely blue dress paired with a white purse and high-heeled shoes. Ned on the other hand kept things simple with his fez cap, shirt, and jeans.

In one of the photos, Ned had his arm around his young wife’s waist and he also had a big smile on his face.

See below:

Reactions trail Regina and Ned’s photo

Regina Daniels’ photo with Ned Nwoko caught the attention of netizens for various reasons. However, one thing that stood out for them was Ned’s appearance. Some netizens claim he had been edited too much.

Read some of the comments below:

Michaelonyeka277:

“Una dey edit fire, una edit old man to cartoon .”

solace7153:

“All these celebrities,I don’t understand Una Nyash,big today small tomorrow.”

Toryvillageblog:

“Na only your camera Pa ned is 35 yrs younger. Please slow down on anything you're doing to him frm Your end . Cute couple.”

life_of_homa:

“The man will soon vanish due to over Editing .”

queenofdsun:

“Don over edit d MaN face so he can look cute nd young but but but wetin b my own.”

i_am_sa_m:

“If na poor man edit like this, people go say editing too much... Make I sha follow them talk say "two of them fine and fresh".”

Jessie_dovey:

“She don edit him smile reach ear.”

Goodvybesaddict:

“Dem don Dey resemble .”

amerndarl_couture:

“If you want to see Pa Ned real face just go to his white lady page.”

