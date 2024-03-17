Popular Nigerian singer Burn Boy recently showed love to his sister, Ronami Ogulu, as she turned a new age

The music star was performing in Miami when he announced to the crowd that it was his sister’s big day and he made them sing to her

The heartwarming display went viral on social media and many netizens gushed over Burna’s love for his sister

Popular Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy recently went all out to make his sister, Ronami, feel special on her birthday.

On March 17, 2024, the Grammy-winning singer’s sister turned a new age and Burna Boy made sure to announce it to his fans in Miami.

Burna Boy celebrates sister's birthday. Photos: @r0nami

Source: Instagram

In a video making the rounds online, the Last Last crooner was performing at Hard Rock Live in Miami when he paused to tell the audience that his sister Ronami had clocked a new age.

Burna then expressed how much love he had for his younger sibling before telling the audience to sing a birthday song to her.

He said:

“I’ve got a special announcement as well. One of my favourite people in the whole world, my sister, my darling little sister Ronnie, it’s her birthday today, I need you guys to sing happy birthday to her.”

See the video below:

Reactions to Burna’s sister’s birthday

The sweet video of Burna Boy specially celebrating his sister’s birthday raised a series of reactions from social media users. Read some of their comments below:

Madona_simeon:

“Burna is the family man we all wanted .”

Bolade_silver:

“I hope y’all can see she’s useful to Burna too not just chopping the money alone .”

its_calleddecuteirene:

“Burna boy remains the love of my life Niggaa is so intentional.”

ikwuaja_lynnamaka:

“I love u????my own brothers left the group chat .”

Symplydumebi:

“A family man.”

dremzy1:

“The one and only, man wey know.”

Simi_gold_:

“Aww Bea family first no matter what.”

Mo_tunbi:

“Proud sister .”

Queengel_ibk:

“Your mom is so lucky burna ❤.”

nfl_lover0.7:

“Best birthday wish ever ❤️ @r0nami keep living till eternity love outchea.”

Chinaza__9:

“Their bond is so sweet❤.”

Correctvisa.official:

“It's beautiful when you have a supportive family ✨, this is nice.”

attahrodo1oflagos:

“I love mine a family man.”

Spicyberry2:

“Burna Boy and family ties na 5&6❤️.”

