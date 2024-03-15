Nigerian celebrity interior designer, Ehi Ogbebor’s relationship with NURTW chieftain, MC Oluomo, is making headlines for the umpteenth time

The socialite took to social media to shower words of praise on MC Oluomo as he turned a new age despite them being exes

The cordial relationship between Ehi and MC Oluomo raised a series of mixed reactions from social media users

Popular Nigerian interior designer, Ehi Ogbebor, has once again shown love to NURTW chieftain, Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo, on social media.

Recall that Ehi and MC Oluomo’s relationship was a subject of discussion a few years ago when they were discovered to be dating each other.

Ehi Ogbebor's birthday message to MC Oluomo as he turns 49. Photos: @ceosayavethinteriors_and_hotels

Source: Instagram

Despite their dating relationship ending, they still seem to be very good friends. On March 14, 2024, MC Oluomo turned 49 and Ehi took to her social media page to shower him with affection.

The celebrity interior decorator posted a photo of her ex-boyfriend and accompanied it with a caption where she shared her well wishes. She wrote:

“Happy Birthday TO A great Man and my dear Friend... as you mark a new year in your Life ...May ALLAH ALWAYS GUIDE AND PROTECT ALL YOU HOLD DEAR ..... KEEP BEEN AMAZING AND EMPATHETIC.... THANK God for your Life and have a great n beautiful birthday.... MY G.... always @kingmcoluomo.”

See her post below:

Netizens react as Ehi celebrates MC Oluomo

As expected, Ehi Ogbebor’s birthday post dedicated to MC Oluomo caught the attention of many Nigerians on social media. A number of netizens reacted to them being friendly exes. Read some of their comments below:

kelvin_kertz:

“Ex wey still dey do transfer, that's the one that never gets blocked.”

Weightlossproducts9ja:

“She's a big Business woman and needs Mc for Too many reasons. Keep friends that you can keep. ”

Havilahdivas101:

“Exs don't really need to be enemies as long as boundaries are clear. life isn't supposed to be too complicated. no we no know.”

Iam_bmodel:

“Both are rich and matured too so there is nothing to beef about.”

Adire_luv:

“If you listen to apostle Joshua Selman message on "the grace called favor" you will understand the importance of maintaining strategic friendship and relationship. Not everyone you cut off from ur life just like that.”

joyce_apeh:

“When you have money your EX can’t keep malice with you.”

_xan_draa_:

“Only r!ch exes remain friends just!ce for the br0ke ones .”

Hi_ayiii:

“I too love this woman . Look at how you made a relationship that didn't work turn into a friendship of a lifetime ❤.”

Alahaji_danta:

“Na only broke girls dey fight their ex-boyfriend.”

