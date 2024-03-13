Popular Nollywood actress Ebuba Nwagbo’s other talents have sparked a discussion on social media

An old video of the screen goddess being an Igbo gospel singer made reemerged online to the surprise of many netizens

A number of them had things to say after spotting the old clip of the actress dressed modestly and singing for God

Popular Nigerian actress Ebube Nwagbo was recently discovered to have been an Igbo musician many years ago.

The movie star who is known for her sometimes sultry movie roles was spotted in an old video that resurfaced online.

Throwback clip of actress Ebube Nwagbo as gospel singer emerges. Photos: @mercyobidake, @poshesteb

In the throwback clip, the now 41-year-old actress was seen being an Igbo gospel musician who sang to praise God. Ebube was seen playing the part of a stereotypical gospel singer by rocking a modest outfit while raising her hands to God in heaven and singing His praises.

The old video also showed that the actress had some help from a backup singer and a group of dancers who rocked matching outfits for their choreography.

See the clip below:

Reactions trail video of Ebube Nwagbo as a gospel singer

Shortly after the video of the Nollywood star made the rounds online, many netizens took to the comment section to share their thoughts. A number of them were surprised to see Ebube Nwagbo being a gospel musician in the past. Read some of their reactions below:

princess_is_brown:

“Now she’s a baddie for Christ .”

lifeofjenell:

“Why I never hear this song for Nigeria before, the song no blow oooo wetin happen sef .”

Nikky__d_:

“When you grow for East that time when we're small na Christian music them dey use to support their family check well many of them man must eat.”

cutencuddlykiddies:

“Aww beautiful voice I wish she continued.”

isholawasiualex:

“Everyone sha dey try anyone wey go blow Ni oo,when heaven things wasn't working and she pick the world thing and it works oo.”

chuksbrown9106:

“Ah this girl don hustle oh.”

isibie_fortune:

“It was a pandemic that year. All actors and actresses either sang secular or Christian music. E be like them give them assignment that very year.”

louisdimaria:

“Now she don dey straff for film.”

Liz_osi:

“Like seriously? What now happend”

thereal_cilla:

“Be like say na only Mercy Johnson no sing that year.”

official_esejoy:

“And the song is so beautiful with an amazing voice.”

Weightloss_abuja:

“Wow! Lovely voice.”

How Ebube Nwagbo celebrated Messi

Meanwhile in 2022, Legit.ng reported that actress Ebube Nwagbo congratulated the Argentine football legend, Lionel Messi, on his World Cup victory over France on Sunday, December 18.

She shared her message on Instagram after Argentina defeated defending champion France 4-2 in a penalty shootout after a 3-3 tie at Qatar's Lusail Stadium.

Ebube Nwagbo hailed him as the greatest of all time, with the hashtag #Goat, along with a photo of herself with Messi in a boutique.

