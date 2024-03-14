Former Big Brother Naija housemate Kiddwaya made headlines with a visual post he made recently

The billionaire took a moment to celebrate his former girlfriend and ex-housemate Erica on her birthday

Kidd shared a lovely clip of both of them having a nice time on a beach which spurred speculations in the minds of may who watched it

BBNaija star Kiddwaya made waves online after he took a moment to celebrate his former girlfriend Erica Ngozi Ugomma Nlewedim on her birthday.

BBNaija Erica added a year on March 13 and celebrated her day online with stunning pictures adorned in glimmering dinner gown.

BBNaija Kiddwaya celebrates Erica on her birthday. Credit: @kiddwaya, @ericanlewedim

Source: Instagram

However, what topped the icing of her birthday celebration was that her ex-boyfriend shared a video of both of them having a nice time on the beach to commemorate her day.

The two who previously had a rough past spurred speculations in the minds of their fans with the new clip.

In his caption, Kidd wrote:

“Happy birthday mango cheeks @ericanlewedim”

See the video below:

Netizens react to BBNaija Kidd’s post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

missginapromotes:

"The days of Kiddrica Ship. Oh the hottest ship from BBN. It was a rollercoaster just remembered how the Elites and Wayadem gang would pray every day at 12 pm on IG live for this ship."

zimy1106:

"Eish I miss this sthip❤️the only ship that gave me heart palpitations."

hermajesty_adikwu:

"Instablog will caption this : Nigerian’s thrown into jubilation as billionaire son kidwaya makes a U- Turn and posted Star Girl Erica on her birthday."

cletus_555:

"Next time u push her head like that again, u must collect@kiddy, don't u know that Erica is a princess!! Or do u want her crown to fall off."

officialzarah_:

"Why these two dey confuse us na."

filmbouy__:

"So these people still dy knack?"

kiga_vibes:

"My people see am smiling, atleast there’s no bad blood between my two happy people ❤❤❤❤ happy birthday Erica."

alayo_olaide:

"Happy birthday beautiful Erica more years in Jesus name Amen."

