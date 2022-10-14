Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) stars Erica and Kiddwaya were recently seen online sharing a discussion about Nigeria and what they want the country to provide for them

Erica had written on her page pleading with Nigerian leaders to stop failing its citizens and to let love and empathy lead

However, Kiddwaya doesn't seem to see things the way Erica wants them to be, as he tells his ex-lover that Nigeria is a battlefield and she should get her armour ready for war

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) stars and ex-lovers Erica Nlewedim and Kiddwaya recently sparked reactions online after the pair were sighted sharing a dicey conversation online.

Erica had taken to her social media page to make a clarion call on Nigeria; she begged the country to stop failing its citizens.

BBNaija stars Erica and Kiddwaya recently sparked reactions online after an exchange between them on Twitter. Photo credit:@ericanlewedim/@kiddwaya

The fashion influencer also noted that Nigerian leaders should do better by letting love and empathy lead against violence.

However, Erica's ex-lover Kiddwaya didn't seem to be on the same page with her, as he noted that Nigeria is a battlefield and Erica should prepare herself for war and join him on the frontline.

Erica responds to Kiddwaya's invite to join him on the frontline

The energetic former BBNaija housemate Erica's response to her ex-lover's call to join him on the frontline was that of peace.

Erica replied to Kiddwaya, saying, "peace of mind is what I need."

See the exchange between Erica and Kiddwaya below:

Read some of the comments Erica and Kiddwaya's conversation generated below:

@officialbobbyfredrick__:

"Omo I have read what Erica wrote n Kidd's response 5 times n I don't see the correlation abi na my head dey pain me."

@kinky_vee:

"Two people that like themselves but they don’t know how to go about it. Life is complicated sha."

@mrs_jawando:

"Kiddy was totally off ... Erica indirectly saying "Allow me Breath"

@riyke__:

"Erica is tired of this guy already like she meant oga fimile."

@_hajiyagold:

"Peace of mind is priceless Btw, these two really like each other, life is complicated sha."

@koin_zino:

"Omo... Even peace of mind don Japa leave us for we country."

