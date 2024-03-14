Sheila, the estranged of Nigerian singer Davido’s aide, Isreal DMW, appears to have found love again

The young lady took to her social media page to share a strange announcement that was followed by congratulatory messages from friends

Sheila’s post hinting at an engagement to another man raised a series of reactions from curious Nigerians

Popular Nigerian singer David ‘Davido’ Adeleke’s aide, Isreal ‘DMW’ Afeare’s estranged wife, Sheila Courage, seems to have found love again.

In a strange development, Sheila went online via her Instagram stories to make an interesting announcement hinting that she was off the market once again. Recall that her marriage to Isreal crashed in a year.

Isreal DMW's ex-wife Sheila dropped a hint about finding love again. Photos: @sheila.courage, @isrealdmw

The young lady posted about how she had said yes once more. Her "strange" post read:

“I said yes!!! Again.”

She also followed the statement with an answered prayer emoji.

However, that was not all. One of Sheila’s friends reposted the news with her congratulatory message.

See a screenshot of Sheila’s post below:

Nigerians react to Sheila’s strange announcement

The strange announcement from Isreal estranged wife soon drew the attention of Nigerians. Many of them wondered if Sheila was getting married again. Read some of their comments below:

Omochristain:

“She is tensioning her ex, shebi he has been misbehaving, I love her already.”

ayoka_johnson:

“U sef like drama! Keep it to yourself please.”

lizzyofblaze:

“The two of them fit themselves. Drama king and queen.”

tessyblushy:

“I like the way she uses her social media.”

hawaiin_bellspa:

“Lol. This lady wants this guy to just suffer in pain.. Not fair...kai.”

Portharcourtinpictures:

“Please don’t give Uncle High Pressure oooo.”

mlakiddies_empire1:

“Israel about to go live.”

amy_hairline_:

“Omoo this babe never liked Isreal.”

Official_djcora:

“If anything do isreal we go hold you ma.”

iam_nekkyb:

“The sisterhood is so proud of you woman king.”

jay_ni_fah:

“Oh now it makes sense, it’s because of him she left.”

ayomide103180:

“The table has turn make men dey feel that same pain too no be gender base ntoooooooor.”

iniabasi441:

“Instagram go catch fire today.”

yung_shekwe:

“Isreal go wan madddd now.”

Sheila says she has returned Isreal's bride price

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that hours after Isreal DMW had taken to his Instagram page to rain heavy curses on his estranged wife, Sheila, she reacted.

A fan reacted to the clip advising Sheila to return Isreal DMW's bride price paid on her when they got married.

In response to the comment, Sheila revealed that the bride's price paid for her hand in marriage has been returned.

