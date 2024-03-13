BBNaija star Queen Mercy Atang has continued to update fans about her wedding ceremony to her man, David Deji Oyekanmi

The reality show star recently showed off her handsome brothers-in-law in Akwa Ibom ahead of her introduction

The heartwarming videos of the brothers reuniting and showing family love left many fans gushing over them

BBNaija star Queen Mercy Atang’s marriage to her beau David Deji Oyekanmi has continued to make social media headlines with the couple updating netizens on their every move.

The reality show star shared a series of videos online showing her and her family traveling to Akwa Ibom for their wedding introduction.

Video of Queen Mercy Atang's cute brothers-in-law trends. Photos: @queenmercyatang

Source: Instagram

One of the clips on Queen’s Instagram stories showed her handsome brothers-in-law sharing a bonding moment. According to the bride-to-be, they had gotten to Akwa Ibom before she and her husband.

In the video, the groom’s brothers were glad to reunite with him and they shared tight hugs. The groom’s father was not left out and he also hugged his handsome sons in the heartwarming video. According to Queen, it was a beautiful reunion.

See the lovely video below:

Fans gush over video of Queen’s brothers-in-law

The heartwarming display of love in Queen’s husband’s family and her handsome brothers-in-law drew some reactions from netizens. Read some of them below:

Kaey:

“Make wuna check on lord lamba ”

preshy:

“@verydarkman what God have join no man can put asunder.”

Annie:

“I swear he pain me say queen born for lamba,but regardless wishing her all the best in this new journey ❤️.”

Irene Asuquo:

“verydarkman in potopoto…”

Ruth Ubou Attah:

“this family maturity love and kindness is so beautiful I love both family.”

@officialfazhion:

“God has already blessed you with beauty and a good heart, your home is blessed.”

Star✨❣️:

“And the man fine like madddddd God I thank you.....”

chiomabolaji:

“who dey breath Oooooooooo, what God cannot do doesn't exist... God Almighty thank you for for putting Queen enemies to shame…”

jenny_berry2020:

“Deep down lord lamba’s heart e go dey pain am and he go don dey regret I can bet that.”

Michelle de first✊:

“Congratulations to queen I am so happy for her❤️❤️❤️she actually won with this man.”

RICH AUNTY:

“This girl get grace .”

Lord Lamba's reason for not posting his child with Queen

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian skitmaker Kevin Anagbogu, aka Lord Lamba, finally shared his reason for not publicly claiming his daughter with BBNaija star Queen Mercy Atang.

Recall that Lord Lamba posted their daughter for the first time on social media after Queen got engaged to a new man.

Shortly after the skitmaker was extensively dragged by Nigerians who accused him of being jealous, Lord Lamba finally shared his reason behind keeping the news of his daughter lowkey.

Source: Legit.ng