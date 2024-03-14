Top Nigerian singer Burna Boy is back in the news for controversial reasons over his recent interaction with his backup singer

The Grammy-winning musician was captured on video the moment he barked a rude order at his backup singer

Burna’s actions raised a series of mixed feelings from netizens with some of them showing amusement and others condemning him

Popular Nigerian star, Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy, has sparked an online debate after his interaction with a backup singer while on stage.

A video recently made the rounds online of the Grammy-winning musician barking an order at his backup singer while performing to a large crowd.

Burna Boy's interaction with backup singer on stage trends. Photos: @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

It all began when Burna Boy started singing Wizkid’s Ginger song on stage and the backup singer lent their voice to the performance. The music star did not seem pleased by the interruption and shouted at the backup singer to ‘shut up’.

Burna Boy’s utterance was followed by some laughter and screams from the audience. The Grammy-winning musician then signalled for his team to play his hit song, Ye, instead.

See the video below:

Reactions as Burna Boy shuts down backup singer on stage

Burna Boy’s interaction with his backup singer soon became a topic of discussion on social media with netizens sharing their thoughts. Read some of their comments below:

Funny_dave2:

“If no be because say u Dey pay me salary I no go drop mic comot?”

Hunchman__:

“Man is too good and rude .”

funnynewton101:

“You wan spoil baba song for him very eye .”

mhowziz:

“She didn’t pick the song well she went pitchy burna has good ears.”

wizkidayo_affairs:

“Funny how no one here understands he’s downplaying the song, he brought it up just so he could let them know his initial intentions was his to Play his own songs! SMH ‍♂️ man’s still a child fr.”

Tunnexl:

“Who send the backup singer work? Over sabi .”

mavi_riches:

“Baba humble the backup 2 secs .”

machalacares7:

“ u think say odogwu na just guy name ?”

leponky:

“Savage Burna I love him.”

Burna Boy sells out venue in St Kitts

Legit.ng also reported that Burna Boy trended online after clips from his show in the Caribbean country of St Kitts and Nevis went viral.

He was seen in the clip speaking to one of the organisers of the event who noted that the singer had just made history.

Another organizer noted that Burna Boy doesn't get all the credits due to him and he said he couldn't complain.

Source: Legit.ng