Fun videos from Iyabo Ojo’s daughter Priscilla's denim-themed 23rd birthday party have emerged on social media

The event was starstudded with the likes of Iyabo Ojo and Toyin Abraham joining young celebrities like Hilda Baci, Enioluwa to celebrate Priscilla

A video showed the moment Toyin Abraham and Iyabo Ojo made money rain at the birthday party

Renowned actress Iyabo Ojo threw a lavish birthday with family and close friends to mark her daughter Priscilla's 23rd birthday.

The Nollywood star, who hosted an endearing surprise gift moment for the birthday girl to commemorate her special day on earth, was all smiles as she celebrated with her daughter.

Videos from Priscilla's denim-themed party

The birthday party was graced by the mother of the celebrant, Iyabo, her colleague Toyin Abraham, social media influencer Enioluwa, celebrity chef Hilda Baci, BBNaija's star Ilebaye and many more.

In a video, Iyabo, who rocked a cropped white top and jean trousers at the party, was spotted making money rain on her baby girl before Toyin joined her.

In a clip, Toyin was seen telling the hypeman at the party to call her aunty.

Another video showed Priscilla posing for the camera with her friend Enioluwa.

Video of Ilebaye speaking about Priscilla below:

Watch video of Iyabo Ojo and Toyin Abraham making money rain below:

Another video of Iyabo Ojo making money rain on daughter

Enioluwa with Priscilla below:

Reactions as Toyin Abraham cautions hypeman

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

"This generation sha Love that she cleared him instantly."

"Asapu am Aunty Toyin , Big for Nothing calling her by Name Mumu boy."

"I’m aunty Toyin she clear him asap."

"Chai I Love @toyin_abraham yes ooo make una put aunty."

"I’m aunty toyin straight."

