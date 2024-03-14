Top Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla, and her friend, Enioluwa, have once again sparked dating rumours

This all started after videos of the two friends getting cosy at Priscy’s star-studded 23rd birthday party went viral

Some netizens nursed hopes that Enioluwa would propose to Priscy soon, while others wondered about the relationship between them

Popular Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla’s 23rd birthday party has once again shone the spotlight on the celebrant’s friendship with media personality Enioluwa Adeoluwa.

Priscilla clocked 23 on March 13, 2024, and a big denim-themed bash was organised to celebrate her.

Enioluwa and Priscilla Ojo dancing at her 23rd birthday party. Photos: @emiraltyafrica

Source: Instagram

However, one of the moments that stood out from the star-studded event was Priscy’s interaction with Enioluwa.

Priscy and Eni are no strangers to being trailed by dating rumours over their very close relationship, and their actions at her birthday party raised even more suspicion.

In a clip shared from the birthday party by @EmiraltyAfrica on Instagram, Eni and Priscy were seen holding each other tightly as they took photos with the birthday cake. Enioluwa had one of his arms on Iyabo Ojo’s daughter’s waist as they continued to pose for the pictures.

See the clip below:

Another video from the event showed Enioluwa and Priscy together on the dancefloor. They both had coordinated dance moves as the DJ played singer King Promise’s Terminator track.

At a point in the video, Priscy turned her back to Eni and started to whine her waist. The display got onlookers excited. See the video below:

Reactions trail videos of Enioluwa and Priscy

The videos of Eni and Priscy at her 23rd birthday party caused quite a stir on social media, with some netizens sharing their thoughts. Read what they had to say below:

mdsessentialsuk:

“Enny should just propose, I don't like wasting time joor.”

miznifemi416:

“Enny so nah only you dey the party.”

official_jayvee91:

“See beautiful and happy people, not the frustrated human being call lizard. She Dey come cry come tomorrow morning.”

Tosyn698:

“Omo … if her birthday be like this, how her wedding go be, very soon we can’t wait ooo, e go too sweet, that will be d talk of d town that year.”

tarfemventure:

“Fine priscy.”

Iyabo Ojo speaks on daughter getting married

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Iyabo Ojo shared her desire for her daughter, Priscy, to get married soon.

According to Iyabo Ojo, she’s looking forward to Priscy getting married and having children. The movie star went on to explain how her daughter has done so well for herself with a thriving brand and business.

Not stopping there, the actress revealed that she gave birth to Priscilla when she was 23.

Source: Legit.ng