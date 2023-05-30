Iyabo Ojo's young daughter Priscilla, aka Priscy, has taken to social media to address her relationship with influencer Enioluwa

The actress' daughter urged people to grow up because everything about opposite genders being friends doesn't end in sleeping with each other

Priscy also shared a message from Enioluwa which confirmed that they were just friends

Having had enough of the rumours and false news, Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla, aka Priscy, has finally spoken up about her relationship with influencer Enioluwa

Taking to her Snapchat, the model shared a screenshot of a message from Eni, thanking her for coming into his life with her impactful friendship.

Iyabo Ojo's daughter says she is just friends with Eni Photo credit: @its.priscy

Putting up her own post, Priscy asked why they would use friendship as a cover-up for their relationship, as many people have been insinuating.

She added that people pushing such rumours show that they haven't had genuine male friends in their life, as everything isn't about sleeping with each other.

Refusing to let the rumours ruin their friendship, Priscy gave a shout-out to Eni, assuring him that their friendship was for life.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Priscy's statement

_cici_nita:

"Shey you people don’t know there are some kinda opposite gender friendships that they ain’t in any way sexxually attracted to each other??"

pheebskimnani_:

"Proof that a lot of humans haven’t experienced healthy friendships with either the same sex or opposites. Pathetic."

riccoten:

"I would wannabe friends with Eni too… he’s a literal ball of sunshine "

demi.ache:

"You no go blame them Priscy, even me sef no fit believe cus every male bestie na knack dem dey knack oo"

sharonofficial126:

"How can two girlss date each other."

onyinyeeeee:

"Eni is the type of friend you need in your circle."

last_born_goody:

"They know you guy ain’t dating, they just want to confirm if enioluwa is gay true true! I know my people "

