Singer Davido and Kai Cenat are still spending time together and having fun, and they decided to discuss the tribes in Nigeria

In a video shared online, Davido spoke about the tribes in the country and he mentioned only three of them

According to him, his father's tribe, mum's and wife's are the only tribes and it had many talking

American YouTube streamer Kai Cenat is enjoying his stay in Nigeria and Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, has decided to lecture him on the tribes in the country. In a video, the Unavailable crooner informed his guest that there are three tribes in Nigeria.

According to Davido, his father is Yoruba, his mother is Benin, and his wife Chioma is Igbo, and they are the tribes in Nigeria. He also informed Kai that where one's father is from is where one adopts as one's area of origin.

It was assumed that the singer wanted to state that the three tribes he mentioned were the major tribes he knew. However, the major tribes in Nigeria are Igbo, Yoruba, and Hausa, and there are over 300 more. Regardless, some people felt the singer simply wanted to chase clout or it was a mistake on his part.

Check out the video of Davido lecturing Kai on tribes in Nigeria below:

Netizens react to Davido's tribes in Nigeria

Some social media users have commented on Davido's statement that there are three tribes in Nigeria. See some of the reactions below:

@samutokawazaki:

"Of course he meant 3 major tribes… but got distracted talking about his mum’s tribe and didn’t finish before the clip cut… but I trust you people to twist it now."

@bad.boy.homie:

"3 major tribe in Nigeria. Benin, Yoruba and Igbo the rest na community."

@shantelbaby_:

"The rest nah tribe of Judah."

@blkgirl07:

"Really, so the remaining over 200 tribes are what?"

@realmrt99:

"The rest should go and meet Funke Akindele to add them in the Judah tribe."

@joanjamesugarb:

"Those are the three major tribes in Nigeria but next time include Isoko and Urhobo."

@stainless_kelvin_bone:

"As far he mentioned Benin…coast clear."

@djmagicbeatz:

"I’m tired of seeing this guy."

@golden_isoken:

"Benin to the world."

@rubybigpr:

"Lmao so Davido no know Hausa na tribe?"

