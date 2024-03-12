BBNaija star Queen Mercy Atang and her fiance, Deji, are getting set to make their marriage official to the joy of fans

The celebrity couple took to social media to share a series of lovely pre-wedding photos that left netizens drooling

Queen and her man Deji David raised a series of interesting reactions from netizens who couldn’t get enough of the couple

BBNaija star Queen Mercy Atang is now making headlines over her marriage to her man, Deji David.

On March 12, 2024, the couple took to their social media pages to share lovely pre-wedding photos as they began their marriage rites.

BBNaija star Queen Mercy Atang and fiance's pre-wedding photos trend online. Photos: @iam_kingdaivid, @queenmercyatang

The celebrity couple represented their tribes with their outfits with Deji rocking a crisp white Agbada with a red coral bead around his neck while carrying a horsetail to showcase his Yoruba culture.

Queen on the other hand, who has always been vocal about her love for the Akwa-Ibom culture, represented her people well in a lovely beaded dress, a gold-adorned headgear, and a traditional gold staff.

Deji, who shared the photos first on his page, accompanied them with a caption where he explained that it was about time. He also quoted a bible scripture.

In his words:

“It’s about Time!!! ”And King David said: “This is now bone of my bones And flesh of my flesh;“ ❤️❤️❤️ ‭‭Genesis‬ ‭2‬:‭23‬a ‭NKJV‬‬”

See his post below:

Queen on the other hand explained that her journey to becoming Deji’s wife had already begun. She wrote:

“The journey to becoming IYAWO DEJI begins today❤️”

See below:

Fans react to Queen and fiance’s pre-wedding photos

Queen and her man’s pre-wedding photos soon spread on social media and drew the attention of many Nigerians. A number of them were pleased to see the BBNaija star moving on with her life despite her baby daddy drama with popular skitmaker, Lord Lamba.

Read some of their comments below:

_being_mercy:

“Each time I see this wonderful people I’d remember VDM saying “If he were him, he won’t marry her”. And he keep forgetting that he “Can’t be him”. A career driven person can’t ever be same with a ring light talkative.”

manddstitches:

“The guy even released the pictures before her self we love this love and e go last forever..”

Joanodenu:

“There’s a man for every woman, when your time reach people go think say nah film. Congrats to them.”

ayam_benco:

“I just dey pity this guy.”

official_femikin:

“We no wan hear tomorrow say una break up ooo after all the Shalaye and fund spent should not be a shame, anyways shame will not let the queen speak out even if the guy later starts maltreating her.”

Melvofficial9030:

“David looks responsible and handsome …unlike d other guy.”

b3lle__:

“See fine boy na... she WON!”

Udochukwu_h:

“Congratulations to them, this is the most beautiful picture on the Internet today, enjoy your marriage queen and leave talk for verydarkman.”

nifferen_:

“Perfect example of when it is time.. God will blow your mind… congratulations.”

strictly_weightloss:

“Congratulations Queen , so happy for u , this is just the beginning of God’s blessings in your life !# what God can not do does not exist.”

