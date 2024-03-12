Lege Miami has taken acquisition of a new house as he shared a video of him in front of the building

The Yoruba actor and matchmaker disclosed he was evicted from the house years ago when he was living there as a tenant

Celebrities and fans have since flooded Legi Miami's page to congratulate the actor on his latest acquisition

It is a moment of jubilation for popular Yoruba actor and matchmaker Adams Kehinde, better known as Lege Miami, who has added a new house to his acquisition.

Lege, who trended over his sweet display of love to his wife during this year's Valentine's Day celebration, was seen beaming with pride in a video showing him and his crew at the new house.

Details about Lege Miami's new house

The excited matchmaker, in a video he shared online, disclosed that he used to live as a tenant in the house some years back.

Speaking in Yoruba, Lege Miami said he was evicted from the house after being unable to pay his rent.

"The house I was evicted from years back, they have sold it to me, help me thank God," Lege said.

Watch the video of Lege Miami at his new house below:

Celebrities, fans congratulate Lege Miami

Legit.ng captured messages from the likes of Sotayo Gaga, Opeyemi Aiyeola, Yhemo Lee, among others. Read them below:

opeyemi_aiyeola1:

"Congrats dear, I dey come for my room key ooo finally no more sleeping in the living room when I visit."

sotayogaga:

"Congrats."

iamcensiny:

"For all the doors they shut on us, we coming to buy the whole building. Congratulations Lege."

yhemo_lee:

"Mood."

lustredgr8:

"But Lege na big man SHA to buy house for Ajao estate Anthony Village."

ijoba__bizzle:

"Lege sef no small ooo, to buy property for Maryland no be beans ooo. OMO LILE ERANKO NLA."

exquisite.faces:

"Congratulations Lege mi na so my own story go be too.. every landlord that has tormented me and my family, na me and my husband go later buy their houses by the special grace of God."

