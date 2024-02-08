The ongoing love drama between Oga Sabinus 'Mr Funny' and Sharon Ooja has moved to another level

Lege Miami recently shared a video of Sabinus danging on a billboard as he meets one of the steep conditions Sharon listed before she could consider him

The trending video of Sabinus on a billboard in person has since stirred hilarious reactions from netizens

Popular comedian and skit maker Chukwuemeka Ejekiru, aka Sabinus or Mr Funny, has refused to give up on his quest to get actress Sharon Ooja to consider his love proposal.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Sabinus and Sharon became the latest celebrities to participate in actor Lege Miami's singles' dating show.

Sabinus meets one of Sharon Ooja's conditions

During an episode on Lege's dating show, Sharon revealed she would know if Sabinus was serious only if he met some conditions, one of them being that he makes a video of him dangling from one of his billboards in Lagos.

The actress, however, stressed that the comedian's ability to meet the conditions does not mean she would accept his proposal.

Hours after the video went viral, Lege shared a video of Sabinus on a billboard in Lagos.

In a clip, Lege applauded the skit maker, who he called 'Mr Talk and Do.'

Watch the video of Oga Sabinus dangling on a billboard below:

People react to video of Sabinus on a billboard

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, see them below:

ozoigbondu_:

"Which one of you took Sabinus to put sleep on a billboard that made him like a ram mosquito."

theylove_nuella:

"I felt he was married abi engaged to his longtime gf….so why all these drama."

incredibleabs:

"Sharon must marry Sabinus now o or else."

branded_cheek:

"So how many days is he gonna be hanging there."

hakinpelumie:

"sharonooja time that start shopping for the wedding dress oh."

oyin_atinuke:

"@sharonooja please consider this your future husband o. He is willing to go any length to prove himself worthy of you."

