Kizz Daniel thanked his fans globally with four different songs with an extra for his fans in an elongated play (EP) Thankz Alot’

'Twe Twe' remix with Afrobeats sensational singer Davido made it to the elongated play

The singer and his wife have dropped a video on Instagram dancing to the new songs

Singer Kizz Daniel has showered his fans with gratitude for their support in his 10 years as a singer with a new collection of songs titled the ‘Thankz Alot’ EP.

With four tracks, the EP expresses gratitude for his fans' unwavering support throughout his ten-year illustrious career.

The singing sensation, known for his dynamic sound and captivating performances, plans to connect even deeper with his fans through the EP.

A self-explanatory title, ‘Thankz Alot’, ‘Thankz Alot’ EP features four soulful tracks, each showcasing Kizz Daniel's versatility and unique musical style.

Kizz Daniel marks 10th year on stage with EP.

Source: Instagram

The tracks include Twe Twe, 'Showa,' ‘Sooner’, and ‘Too Busy to Be Bae’,

Two songs from the EP, 'Twe Twe' and ‘Too Busy to Be Bae’ were released earlier and have received overwhelming acceptance by fans worldwide.

‘Twe Twe’ got more interesting with a remixed version featuring Davido.

No stranger to dropping chart-topping hits, Kizz Daniel expressed his appreciation:

"I am incredibly grateful for the love and support I have received from my fans throughout my career. 'Thankz Alot' is my way of expressing my appreciation and giving back to them for their unwavering support."

Kizz Daniel shows off wife, changes DP

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian Afrobeats star Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, best known as Kizz Daniel, has finally shown off his beautiful wife and mother of his triplets.

In a recent post, Kizz Daniel proudly danced with the mother of his children as they vibed to the tune of his incoming project.

Not stopping there, the singer changed his Instagram display picture to that of his woman carrying one of their children.

Kizz Daniel's wife gets first endorsement

It was also reported that Kizz Daniel was over the moon after his wife got her first endorsement deal a few weeks after she was unveiled to the world and his fans.

The singer confirmed to his fans that he got married in a conversation he had recently.

He said his woman used to wake up by 4:30 am to make him breakfast.

