KCee has finally dropped a remix of his hit song 'Ojapiano' featuring American music band OneRepublic

The Nigerian singer also shared a video of him and two of One Republic band members vibing to the new remix

KCee's new video has stirred reactions; while fans applauded the Ojapiano star, others criticised the collaboration

Nigerian ace singer Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo, better known as KCee, recently teamed up with OneRepublic, the American pop rock band, on an unexpected remix of his hit song Ojapionao.

The Afrobeats star announced the collaboration via social media on Friday, March 15, stirring mixed reactions online.

KCee shares a video of him with some of OneRepublic members. Credit: @iamkcee

Source: Instagram

Recall that KCee dropped the original ‘Ojapiano’, which comes with a blend of the rhythm of Amapiano with the sound of the Igbo flute known as Oja, in 2023; the song has continued to make airwaves since then.

In the remix, OneRepublic, famed for their pop-rock style, complemented Kcee’s vocals with their melodious voices.

Below is a video of KCee with two members of One Republic as they jam to Ojapiano remix:

Slide the post below to see videos from their studio session:

People react as KCee teams up with One Republic

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

henryiyke1:

"My super star to the world."

elvisprislly:

"Kcee makes it so easy silent king maker."

only1kizito:

"Thank you for the wonderful music."

chris_hidalgo01:

"Shebi they pay them well boss? Why they no post for you ni."

oe_newton:

"The sound is highly spiritual. Classic!!!"

h_dwagsammy

"Wetin this two oyibo won sing now."

drairwavez:

"Can you see that those guys are actually doing the video with his actually putting on simple clothes."

comediankoboko:

"People wey no fit dance to the rhythm, how them take sing o."

golden_jay_hair_world:

"Why are dey not posting u."

ayoola_of_africa1:

"See as them Dey look ooo."

akabundji:

"I don’t think they’re ready!"

KCee almost featured Harrysong on Ojapiano

KCee stirred emotions with a video of him speaking about the breakdown of his relationship with his former signee, Harrysong.

While addressing the crash of their relationship, KCee revealed that he reached out to Harrysong and almost featured him on Ojapiano.

He noted that the constant hate comments, animosity and other things shown to him by Harrysong made him change his mind.

Source: Legit.ng