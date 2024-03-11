Nigerian movie veteran Rita Dominic opened up about the struggles she faced in the Nollywood industry

The screen goddess made a guest appearance on Joy997fm, where she revealed that she was banned by a group of key Nollywood players

Speaking further, Rita mentioned that the tragic incident motivated her to open her movie production firm

Renowned Nigerian actress disclosed that a group of persuasive marketers at the time banned her from featuring in Nollywood movies.

She revealed in an interview video with Joy997fm Ghana that Nollywood marketers during the VCD era were seen as mini-gods.

According to Rita, she was stopped from appearing at movie locations because she tried to bring up a new development in the industry.

"Before I decided to become a producer and form our company, I was silently banned.

"I was banned from Nollywood by marketers because they were the mini-gods of Nollywood.

"They banned me because I was trying to do things differently; I just felt like it got to a point where if you want to acquire the services of an actor, it is best to talk to their management about it."

in the same interview the actress spoke about her marriage while on the popular television station Joy TV.

She explained why she married at 46. And shared that it was all worth it despite the societal pressure of waiting so long.

Rita Dominic revealed during the chat that she waited so long before tying the knot because she wanted to be sure that she was getting married for the right reasons.

The Nollywood star also revealed that being a celebrity didn't mean she wasn't spoiled with a choice of men to pick from; instead, there were too many.

