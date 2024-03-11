Davido's baby mama, Sophia Momodu, shared with fans and netizens the priceless moment she shared with her daughter, Imade, recently

During the Mother's Day celebration, the beauty entrepreneur made a video of her little girl reading the scripture

Sophia directed Imade to the verse to search for and allowed her to read through the word, which warmed the hearts of many who came across the clip

Sophia Momodu, Nigerian singer Davido's baby mama, had a peculiar moment with her daughter Imade Adeleke during the just-concluded Mother's Day celebration.

The beauty entrepreneur made a video of her daughter reading the scriptures as she directed her to the verses to search for.

Sophia Momodu and Imade read Bible together. Credit: @thesophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

An eager Imade could be seen concentrating on her task as she looked for Ecclesiastes 3:11, which her mum spelled for her.

The duo extended their reading to verse 12 of the same chapter before settling for a prayer.

The Bible passage reads:

"11) He has made everything beautiful in its time. He has also set eternity in the human heart, yet no one can fathom what God has done from beginning to end. 12) I know that there is nothing better for people than to be happy and to do good while they live.

See the post below:

Source: Legit.ng