More photos from the lavish wedding ceremony of Nollywood star Rita Dominic have surfaced on social media

The veteran actress got married to the love of her life, Fidelis Anosike, in a beautiful white wedding in the United Kingdom

Meanwhile, a video which shows the moment the new bride handed over her bouquet to her chief bridesmaid, Michelle Dede

Rita Dominic got married to the love of her life, Fidelis Anosike, in a beautiful wedding ceremony that took place on Saturday, December 26.

Numerous videos from the wedding trended online with beautiful reactions from fans and other well-wishers.

Photos of the couple. Credit: @godsonstudio

Source: Instagram

Nollywood star, Kate Henshaw - who was a bridesmaid at the wedding - posted official photos that captured beautiful moments from the special day.

From the glowing bride being led into the church, her little bride and group to after the church service with the bridal train.

In one photo, the couple is captured inside the church which had a breathtaking interior design.And in all photos, the bride is seen wearing an infectious smile.

Check out the photos below:

Rita Dominic: Video captures emotional moment actress passed bouquet to her chief bridesmaid

One of the videos captured the bouquet-throwing moment, which held an unexpected end.

As is the custom with traditional white weddings, the bride - with her back turned to her bridesmaids and other single ladies - throws her bouquet towards them.

The lady lucky enough to catch the bouquet is believed to be the next to wed. In Rita's case, the actress decided to take matters into her own hands by handing her bouquet to Michelle Dede, her chief bridesmaid.

