A Nigerian music producer, Ezeh Chisom, aka Rexxie, has been arrested in Uganda and needs help

He made this call on his Instagram page on March 11 as he revealed that his arrest was unfair

His predicament got the attention of netizens, who asked him what he did to necessitate his arrest

Nigerian music producer Ezeh Chisom, aka Rexxie, has cried for assistance as he revealed that he has been arrested at the Ugandan immigration.

Rexxie was arrested by Ugandan immigration. Image credit: @rexxiepondabeat/Instagram

Source: Instagram

According to him, his arrest was unfair, so he called for his release in a post on his Instagram page on March 11. His post got mixed reactions from netizens.

While some asked him if he carried any prohibited substance, others told him to call popular Afrobeats singer Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, to help him.

Check out Rexxie's post announcing his arrest in Uganda below:

Reactions trail Rexxie's arrest

Some social media users have reacted to the singer's arrest. See some of their comments below:

@celebrity__mechanic:

"Abi kin kpe Wizzy oya call Wizkid."

@lanre_pablo:

"Se you carry powder?"

@abjokescomedian:

"When you go Uganda, you tell us?"

@jamesgibson5209000:

"Which one of the borders?"

@horlar_jide_:

"Give their Oga phone, let me talk to him."

@itslaycrown:

"Which country is Uganda first?"

@ivsexchange:

"Wetin carry you go Uganda?"

@jagaban075:

"Wetin you self go do there?"

@ricowhitenyc:

"Something like this happened to a female singer I know."

@insigniabeauty_pro:

"New song about to drop."

@officiall_maverick:

"Na wah for this country dem arrest our artist. Una dey use am catch cruise."

@therealblizzy6:

"Why this uganda all the time same thing Omah lay and Tems thus this thing no funny at all o."

@olami_lekan_rg_:

"Oya pe wizzy."

@lautech_instablog:

"Call Wizzy brother mi."

Rexxie gets engaged in beautiful ceremony

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rexxie was now off the dating market, to the joy of many fans.

The public figure took to social media to show off his girlfriend for the first time while announcing their engagement.

The romantic photos of Rexxie with his fiancée warmed a lot of hearts on social media as they gushed over the couple.

Source: Legit.ng