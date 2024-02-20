A recent discovery made by a netizen about an act committed by Temi Otedola and her husband, Mr Eazi has got people talking online

According to Wahala Network, Mr Eazi and his wife, Temi Otedola, have both unfollowed their former signee Joeboy, exited their record label

Netizens have reacted to the act, hailing Temi Otedola for following her husband's lead and supporting him in his actions toward his former signee

Nigerian celebrity couples Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi have been trending online recently after their actions towards their former signee Joeboy went viral.

According to Wahala Network, Mr Eazi recently unfollowed his former signee, Joeboy, on Instagram.

Temi Otedola joins her hubby, Mr Eazi, as they unfollow Joeboy on IG after his exit from EmPawa. Photo credit: @joeboy/@mreazi/@joeboyofficial

Source: Instagram

A quick verifying search through Mr Eazi's page confirmed that the record label owner no longer follows his former artist Joeboy.

However, what has stirred reactions the most online is that Mr Eazi's wife, Temi Otedola, has also unfollowed her husband's former artist.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Joeboy recently announced his exit from EmPawa

Former EmPawa signee and Alcohol singer Joeboy caught many by surprise recently when he announced that he was no longer an artist on Mr Eazi's roster.

During a recent interview with Joey Akan, Joeboy noted that he left Mr Eazi's label by mutual consent.

Joeboy revealed that disagreements or quarrels didn't spur his exit. Instead, it was based on a conflict of interest.

See Wahala Network's post confirming that Temi Otedola no longer follows Joeboy on IG:

Netizens react as Temi Otedola unfollows Joeboy on IG

See how netizens reacted as Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi unfollow Joeboy on IG:

@kennytaiwo91:

"My mind first cut God abeg o."

@mel_stacks:

"Who are the jobless people that check these things."

@ammyrossy24:

"Couple goals following my hubby step no dulling."

@adeoflagoss:

"Stop naw . I thought they unfollowed each Other."

@misty.__ox:

"Una don come ooooo."

@just.betty4:

"Buh wait how una dey sabi this things self una no get work."

@real_iretioluwa:

"Dam! I froze for few minutes.. God abeg oo. Thank God it’s not that!"

@riichgonzalez:

"There is hunger in the country right now. Make these ones solve their problems."

@fvckerychichi:

"It’s business nothing personal congratulations husband and wife wei dey stick together."

@naz_eletricals:

"I think say them too don break up sef Nawa for una oo."

Mr Eazi confirms his marriage to Temi

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Mr Eazi hinted to the public about his marriage to Femi Otedola's daughter.

He made it known publicly in his birthday message celebrating his father-in-law, Femi Otedola when he turned 60.

Source: Legit.ng