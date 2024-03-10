The video of US streamer, Kai Cenat eating Nigeria's popular food, amala and ewedu for the first time has gone viral

In the clip, Covenant and Shank Comics were seen at the restaurant having a good time eating the local delicacy

The YouTuber was biting the meat in his hand in a funny way which generated reactions from fans on social media

US YouTuber, Kai Cenat, has warmed the hearts of some Nigerians by trying out a local cuisine when he got to the country.

Shanks Comics takes Kai Cenat to eat amala. Photo credit @shankcomics

Source: Instagram

The Streamer had arrived amid pomp and pageantry in the video which was seen on social media. He was given a Nigerian name while the crowd sang his praises.

In a new recording, Shanks Comics took Cenat out to taste a lovely Nigerian cuisine. In the video, he was seen in a restaurant trying out amala and Nigerian soup.

Cenat tastes bush meat

In the viral clip, Cenat was being taught how to eat meat by the skit maker who was formerly into Yahoo Yahoo. He took a bite from the meat in a funny way that generated reactions from people who were at the restaurant.

See the clip here:

Shanks Comics's mom visits him with food

Legit.ng had reported that Shanks Comics shared a heartwarming video of the moment his mother traveled with food to come and see him.

She entered public transport because she couldn't drive to his place. The skit maker was in his car when his mother gave him a plate of rice and chicken.

He was heard challenging her why she couldn't bring her car with her. He appreciated her and told her how much he loved her.

Kai Cenat reacts after seeing David's car

Legit.ng had reported that Cenat and Fanaum who were recently in Nigeria have been staying in Davido's house.

A clip of them taking a tour of the singer's garage left both Cenat and Farum turning purple.

They both gushed about how wealthy the 'Timeless' crooner was. They later had the opportunity to be taken on a cruise around Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng