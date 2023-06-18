Nigerian celebrated music talent, Davido, has disclosed that he is constructing a new home for himself and his wife, Chioma Adeleke

According to the Timeless hitmaker, the multi-billion-naira house will have a Caribbean-Mexican motif and be located in Eko Atlantic, Lagos

Speaking further, the DMW boss said if he had to select a career that was unrelated to music, he would go into real estate, revealing that it pays well

Nigerian singer Davido has revealed that he is building a multi-billion-naira Mexican-themed mansion for himself and his lovely wife, Chioma Adleke.

The Timeless hitmaker gave his take on real estate in Nigeria when he disclosed how he got involved.

Sweet pictures of Davido and his beautiful wife Chioma Credit: @dailydavidoshow

Source: Instagram

On the latest episode of the Drink Champs podcast, co-hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ E.F.N., the musician also noted that if he weren't making music at the moment, he would have ventured into real estate investment

His words:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Real estate right now, I will say, in Lagos. People have really been building some new dope infrastructure. Yeah, it's a very good investment, I'm telling you.

"You can buy a place for like $1.5 million…But you sell it for like $4 million. I will tell you, it is a very good investment.

My new house I'm building now, for my wife and me, is by the beach; it's at Eko Atlantic [city]. It's quiet dope. A lot of good buildings. It's going to be like Carbon Mexican-themed. It's on water". Amazing."

Watch Davido speak below:

Davido's video about his Mexican-themed mansion sparks reactions

Netizens who watched Davido's interview thought the singer was dispelling too much information about his private life. See their comments below:

Big_pablo:

"This guy dor do almost 245 interviews just within 1 month ‍♂️ your mouth nor day rest?"

toeseen__:

"Interview lyrics pass album lyrics ."

graci.ousgift:

"Sophia no go sleep well now after this."

yes_iam_enniiee:

"This guy know just get secret na why I love Wizkid be this."

rosevine007:

"We don’t need anyone to tell us that Davido really loves Chioma. I hope he treats her better now and respects her more."

reubenmilez:

"Honestly I feel like Davido needs good management about his speech."

uyabemenweike:

"The moment you realize say the rich stand for the rich. Na then you go understand why Davido Dey talk like this for interview. If you know you know."

Davido shares heartbreaking post on Father's Day

Much-loved Nigerian singer, Davido, has touched hearts on social media after he opened up about his pain on Father’s Day.

On June 18, 2023, the world celebrated Father's Day on social media, but for Davido, it was a difficult occasion.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the DMW record label boss opened up on his pain by speaking about his feelings. In one post, Davido admitted that it was a difficult Father’s Day for him, but he thanked God for strength. According to him, some days are like that.

Source: Legit.ng