Controversial reality TV star TolaniBaj recently stirred emotions online with some comments she made on her podcast show with Moet Abebe

During one of their latest podcast shows, TolaniBaj revealed the age she was when she got deflowered and how it happened

She shared that it happened at the age of 24 and not because she wanted to but did it due to peer pressure

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Tolani Shobajo, better known as TolaniBaj, recently made a revelation about her sexual life that has got people talking online.

The reality TV revealed during a chat with her friend, Moet Abebe, how she got deflowered late in her mid-20s.

Reality TV star TolaniBaj shares details of her she got deflowered at 24. Photo credit: @tolanibaj

Source: Instagram

TolaniBaj is famous for some controversial opinions about her personal life that she shares while on her show with Moet Abebe.

TBaj noted that when she got deflowered, she didn't want to do it because she wanted to but felt compelled to because of peer pressure.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

TolaniBaj talks about having great intercourse

The BBNaija star during the same show also revealed the age she was when she had her first great sexual experience.

She noted that she was almost 30 before she had her first great sexual experience, and it was beautiful.

TolaniBaj further revealed that before she had her first great sexual experience, she was never really into intercourse. She noted that it used to be a futile exercise that didn't make her happy.

Watch the viral interview below:

Reactions trail TolaniBaj's comment

See some of the comments that trailed TolaniBaj's revelation about her sexual life:

@sybsignature:

"All this podcast and Buchi blender is part of Naija problem."

@her_majestyjoy:

"Late ke? If not for lack of self control are you supposed to loose your vaginity before marriage? Weytin una Dey normalize like this sef."

@mz__yemmy:

"Dey don resume again awon alaini ojuti."

@teesbeautylane:

"Wait! So 24 is a late age to lose one’s vaginity? Wow! Let me go get my notepad and pen, I’m learning so much."

@whumie_thrift_store:

"It’s the holier than thou in the comments y’all should be deceiving yourself…"

@amakaco:

"Podcasters and Buchi Blender content creators."

@teeto__olayeni:

"I will take some information with me to the grave."

@cyril_unusual:

"So at wat age sud u have lost the vaginity?.......15? ....... Ashiere omo."

TolaniBaj talks about relationships

Legit.ng recalls reporting a statement TolaniBaj shared on her show when she and her colleague, Moet Abebe, interviewed content creator Yhemo Lee.

During the conversation, TolaniBaj spoke about relationships and what she brings to the table in a warning comment to any man wanting to date her.

The outspoken reality TV star noted to any man who plans on dating her that her juice box is the only thing she brings to the table.

Source: Legit.ng