Portable's ex-signee, Young Duu, has broken his silence over an alleged viral tweet of him shading Davido

In a viral tweet on social media platform X, a handle assumed to belong to Young Duu reacted to the drama between Davido and BNXN

Young Duu, in a recent statement, disclosed he was not behind the account, adding that he was still in Davido's DM begging for assistance

Upcoming singer and Portable’s former signee, Young Duu, trended on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, after a tweet of him supporting BNXN while shading Davido went viral.

Amid the reactions that trailed the viral tweet, Young Duu has taken to his Instastory story to clear his name.

Young Duu says he is not behind viral X account. Credit: @toyourears @youngduu_official @davido

Source: UGC

Young Duu says he is not behind X account

The Oyinmo singer dismissed the tweet as he said it didn't come from him.

He wrote:

"I am not the one on that Twitter account please."

In another post, the upcoming singer who rained curses on those posting fake tweets with his name disclosed he has been in Davido's DM soliciting help to push his music career to the next level

"Me wey still dey davido DM since dey find help nah ogun go kill una way dey lie on me," Young Duu wrote.

See a screenshot of Young Duu's Instastories below:

Screenshots of Young Duu's Instastories.

Source: Instagram

Davido's 30BG fan reacts to Buju's apology

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that one of Davido's 30BG fans, named Deo, in a video, called out BNXN over what he described as an insincere apology to the singer.

Deo stated that BNXN must prostrate before Davido's 30BG would forgive, adding that his online apology was not enough.

“Untill you prostrate before we 30BG’s will forgive you, all the sorry you saying online isn’t enough," Deo said in the video.

What Buju BNXN said about Burna Boy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported BNXN, while speaking about Burna Boy stated what sets him apart from the rest.

This was made known in a recent radio interview with 3FM (Ghana).

Speaking further, he noted that the three artists, Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Davido, were superior to their colleagues because of their distinctive personas, which they have successfully managed outside of music.

Source: Legit.ng