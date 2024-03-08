Davido and BNXN's recent drama on social media platform X has continued to trend, with a 30BG fan giving a condition Burna Boy's former signee must meet

In a video, the 30BG fan berated BNXN for disrespecting Davido, adding that the singer must prostrate before his forgiven

The video, which has since gone viral, has triggered another round of mixed reactions as some netizens continue to drag BNXN

Daniel Benson, aka Buju 'BNXN's recent apology to David ‘Davido’ Adeleke after shading the DMW label boss triggered a reaction from a 30BG fan.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that BNXN apologised after another colleague, Dremo, called him out for his unwarranted and unprovoked attack on Davido.

Davido's fan lists condition BNXN must meet

In a trending video, one of Davido's 30BG fans, identified as Deo in a video called out BNXN over what he described as an insincere apology to the unavailable crooner.

Deo, who was visibly unhappy with BNXN, stated that the singer must prostrate before Davido's 30BG would forgive, adding that his online apology was not enough.

“Untill you prostrate before we 30BG’s will forgive you, all the sorry you saying online isn’t enough," Deo said in the video.

Watch video of Davido's 30BG blasting BNXN below:

Reactions as Deo says BNXN must prostrate

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, see them below:

pozzusco1:

"Unah Dey craze make Davido prostrate for Burna first."

wizkid_blogger_:

"Since when Davido have been troll wizkid online did he apologize??? Ori eyin 30bingos ti daru she."

rolly_0966:

"Make men run into that man na abi na only cho cho cho ona sabi for this industry?"

iam_wildrex:

"Prostate for what reason?...make una just rest! Davido na God?? The guy don apologize already.wetin una want!"

22_millie_:

"Who be this guy self, make e keep quite nor be Cho Cho Cho if buju da where he da e nor go get mouth talk like this go sit down."

What Buju BNXN said about Burna Boy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported BNXN, while speaking about Burna Boy stated what sets him apart from the rest.

This was made known in a recent radio interview with 3FM (Ghana).

Speaking further, he noted that the three artists, Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Davido, were superior to their colleagues because of their distinctive personas, which they have successfully managed outside of music.

