BBNaija's Tacha has said that all she has and has been enjoying is a result of her hard work and not any man

The reality star was a guest on Chude Jideonwo's podcast, With Chude, when she spoke about the misconception trailing her

According to her, many forces in the industry do not want people to succeed, and they have been saying a lot about her

Reality show star, Natacha Akide, aka, Tacha has stated that she is solely responsible for her success in the industry.

The media personality was guest on Chude Jideonwo's With Chude where she spoke about things people were saying about her.

According to her, she does not have any married man funding her flamboyant lifestyle. She noted that people have been saying she had a married man somewhere who was helping her.

Tacha says it is not easy

The star who explained why she didn't make it for the All Stars edition of Big Brother Naija mentioned that the journey has not been a smooth one but she has been trying her best.

Tacha also noted that not a lot of people can't boast about their lifestyle like she was doing.

Tacha says many don't want her success

The reality star who once claimed that she was the most hated noted that many forces in the industry don't want her to succeed.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Netizens have reacted to what Tacha said about herself. Here are some of the comments below:

@official_riken_francis:

"If you have doubts, prove her wrong then."

@nini_ams_:

"Can we please have details on her suit?"

@sparkle_treats:

"Forget the looks, there are still many ladies whose principles are intact."

@markoluchi43:

"Tacha is one of the strongest woman I know.. no matter what you say,you can never break."

@beautyflex1:

"I love your brags big T 90% of bbn babes can’t.."

@vera_classic_hairs:

"Most of you can’t survive what she went through. One of the successful BBN babes without kukere."

@esychizzy:

"I believe her, she have never been in any married men scanda."

@pasfruitals:

"Talk your talk girl."

@cent_affordables:

"A Queen and more,, they won’t value this type."

@blakkie_jay:

"So who is sleeping with married men? Name them since you know."

BBNaija Tacha question wealth of colleagues

Legit.ng had reported that Tacha had shared her thoughts about the source of the wealth of many of her colleagues.

While anchoring a show on Cool FM with BBNaija's Phyna, she asked what most ladies do to pay for the private jet they fly around.

She complained that she wanted to take a private jet but when she heard the amount she was asked to pay, she couldn't believe it.

She had to ask around and many of the people she felt knew could give her the price.

