More drama has ensued between singer Portable and one of his baby mamas, Ashabi Simple

An audio made the rounds on social media of the Zazu crooner claiming he was called a thief when he visited the house he rented for Ashabi

The leaked audio sparked mixed reactions from netizens with some of them siding Portable and others supporting Ashabi

Popular Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus aka Portable and his fourth baby mama Akinyanju Omobolarinde aka Ashabi Simple, are back in the news over drama in their relationship.

It is no news that Portable and Ashabi have aired their dirty laundry in public in recent times and a new angle to their drama has emerged online.

Portable's baby mama Ashabi calls him thief inside house he rented for her. Photos: @Portablebaeby, @Ashabi_simple

Source: Instagram

A leaked audio made the rounds on social media of Portable claiming he was chased out of the house he rented for Ashabi when he visited to pack his things.

According to the Tony Montana crooner, he had called Ashabi to find out if she was at home, and she affirmed that she was, however, he got there and did not meet her. The singer added that Ashabi’s neighbours started to call him a thief and make videos of him on the property.

Portable said he was packing his clothes in Ashabi’s house when he collected the phone from one of the people present that his baby mama called. The singer said he told her to tell them he is her husband but she decided to call him a thief instead.

Speaking further, the Zazu Zeh crooner said that Ashabi challenged him that he doesn’t have the receipt for the N450,000 house he rented for her. The singer added that he also gave her N1.5 million to shoot a movie.

Listen to the leaked audio below:

Netizens react to Portable and Ashabi’s drama

The new drama between Portable and his baby mama, Ashabi raised mixed reactions. Some netizens were of the opinion that the singer is not pleased that he can’t control her. Read some of their comments below:

__bukunolami:

“Awon couple yin tun ti bere o, I con dey pity ashabi sha, this portable is a narcissist, I believe ashabi is now having some sense, na didirin portable like, werey wan go pack things wey he buy for the house make he con pack ashabi load outside, lock the side, omolomo, if him name no Dey the receipt, he has no fvkin right, he should go and face the apple of his eyes and leave ashabi alone, make ashabi Sef no look back, tori ile 450k Oga o.”

_ola_yemi:

“Even if nah juju the lady eyes suppose don clear by now.”

raheeeeemah:

“You’ve said it a million times she’s not your wife. Why would you think it’s okay to call yourself her husband ??? ”

preshcancook_abuja:

“Tell them I’m your husband how? After all the insults and dragging.”

Adoyen_:

“He is trying to hard to ensure non of his women make it without depending on him..He wants them to depend on him so bad, saying she is there for fame. B4 nko? Is she your house wife?? Oga! Let the girl hustle now that she is known.”

pickandsmile011:

“Imagine. 450 to rent house for your wife. Which kind house be that. 450k house in this economy. Abi na one room self? Lol. Omo e top cheap.”

princesstg__:

“Ashabi in your next life you go get sense lover girl isonu .”

adorableesq:

“At least this one refuse to chop beating .”

its_yindah:

“U know see key,how you take enter dey pack ur clothesthis matter go long o.”

teniola_adeyelu_alabi:

“1.5 to make movie are you playing .”

Portable and Asahbi Simple unfollow each other

Legit.ng had reported that Portable and his 4th baby mama, Asabi Simple had unfollowed each other on social media after the singer slammed her.

He had accused her of trying to compete with his first wife, Bewaji after she granted an interview and talked about her relationship.

Many of their fans reacted to the feud between the two and drew some life lessons from it.

