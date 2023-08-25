Nigerian singer Buju BNXN was recently on Instagram Live talking about the Burna Boy and his comments about Afrobeat

Buju, while on the Live session, noted that many people don't understand Burna Boy and that he is one of the few Nigerian artists who are truly real to their core, just like himself

The former Spaceship artist noted that he has no issues with his boss' comment about Afrobeat lacking substance

Headies Award's next-rated artist for 2022, Buju BNXN, has stirred emotions online with his recent comments about Burna Boy and Afrobeat lacking substance.

Buju was recently on IG Live, where he said he doesn't understand the public outrage towards Burna Boy for his comments about Afrobeat lacking substance because he feels like the singer wasn't lying.

Ex-Spaceship artist Buju BNXN comes out to defend his former Burna Boy. Photo credit: @toyourears/@burnaboy

Source: Instagram

BNXN went on to note that Burna is one of the country's most real Nigerian artists.

What you don't understand will always confuse you - Buju BNXN shares

Buju, who used to be signed to Burna Boy's label, noted that he and his former boss are probably among the few who sing Afrobeat songs that carry substance.

He also noted that many might not understand what Burna was saying because he didn't give a more detailed breakdown of his thought process.

Watch an excerpt of Buju's Live session about Burna Boy's statement:

See how fans reacted to Buju BNXN's defence of Burna Boy's comment

@Tobiloba_O:

"Why won’t he connect? That’s his daddy."

@franksdonald:

"This one has turned an active clout chaser. Carry one."

@Favourr_e:

"I like bnxn a lot but it is not compulsory for everyone to talk everytime, sometimes just keep quiet and focus on your work."

@Irunnia_:

"This one don dey find person wey go feature am."

@iamroeking:

"What else do you expect from Burna’s ex-signee??"

@saniphilipagwom:

"Talking substance you’ll not be in top 10 Naija, rest!!!"

@AdeyemoseunAyo2:

"Wetin dis guy Dey talk Abi u dey wine."

@_olons:

"Na the one wey involve Seyi he use as example of music without substance."

Video of Buju shaking while dancing with Burna's ex Stefflon Don trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that young Nigerian singer and Burna Boy's ex-signee Buju BNXN trends online as a clip of him hanging out with his former record label boss' lover Stefflon Don goes viral.

Buju and Stefflon Don were together in the trending clip, getting quite cosy while shooting a music video.

But a particular behaviour by the Nigerian singer got people talking as fans couldn't help but notice that he somehow kept a relative distance between himself and Steff.

Source: Legit.ng