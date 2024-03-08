Controversial Twitter commentator, Daniel Regha, has spoken up on the drama between Davido and Buju BNXN

Recall that Buju fired shots at Davido’s talent on social media and it degenerated into a big debate

Daniel Regha shared his thoughts on the matter and many Nigerians also dropped their two cents

The matter between David ‘Davido’ Adeleke and Daniel Benson aka Buju BNXN has drawn a reaction from controversial Twitter commentator, Daniel Regha.

Recall that Buju BNXN caused a big buzz in the Nigerian social media space after he attacked Davido unprovoked and took jabs at his talent.

Daniel Regha's reaction to Buju BNXN and Davido drama trends. Photos: @toyourears, @davido, @danielregha

Source: Instagram

This led to a series of back-and-forths online with singer Dremo also berating Buju BNXN over his actions.

In a new development, Daniel Regha waded into the trending drama and also shared his opinion. On his X page, he tabled the matter while also taking sides.

According to Regha, even though Davido is not a lyrical genius, Buju had no right to throw shade at him without any provocation.

He added that the situation was particularly pathetic because Buju himself hasn’t made a song that has trended beyond TikTok and Instagram trends.

On a final note, Daniel Regha proclaimed that newbies in the industry are fond of disrespecting the icons and legends before them.

In his words:

“Davido !sn't a lyrical genius, but Buju has no right whatsoever to shade him unprovoked; It's pathet!c especially since Buju himself has n¤t made one song that goes beyond Instagram & Tiktok trends. Upcomers are fond of disrespecting industry icons/legends which is sickening. No shades.”

See his tweet below:

Reactions as Daniel Regha defends Davido, slams Buju

Daniel Regha’s reaction to the drama between Davido and Buju BNXN left many netizens surprised. A number of them could not believe he would take sides with the DMW boss despite calling him out in the past.

Read some of their comments below:

Eko.savage:

“I Never knew a day will come when I will be so proud of this werey Daniel.”

Fredmonie:

“This Daniel sef no get guarantee, the werey fit dey defend you today, dey give you uppercut on Twitter tomorrow.”

Obaksolo:

“Daniel don finish BUJU oooo.”

__buchiii:

“No shade but you parked him under a whole udara tree.”

Cutiemosun:

“Atleast he fight. For Davido this time .”

qween_dara001:

“One cold beer for Daniel Regha .”

Mzz_maryann:

“Daniel is for nobody .”

Thomfoster87:

“30BG proud of you Daniel ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Co.quettee:

“Daniel !!! I dey with you on this one.”

Buju BNXN continues shading Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Buju BNXN refused to back down after many of Davido’s fans came for him online and continued to shade the DMW boss.

In a now-deleted tweet, the Gwagwalada crooner shared his thoughts about Davido deleting the post on their collaboration.

He noted that he would still release the song anyway because he wrote it all in the first place. Not stopping there, the young singer added that he can’t be bullied and that netizens twisted his words and took things out of proportion.

