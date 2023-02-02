Nigerian singer Buju BNXN has got people talking online after his chat receipts with Afrobeat maestro Davido surfaced online

In the leaked chat between Buju and Davido, the latter was seen congratulating the former on the arrival of his Next Rated ride, a Bentley

Buju in response to Davido's congratulatory message replied, noting to the OBO that he has missed him so much

Social media users in the online community have reacted to an Instagram chat that Buju BNXN shared online of Davido congratulating him on the arrival of his Bentley.

Buju, who recently finally got his car, a Bentley that he won at the Hip TV Awards for the Next Rated artist.

Buju BNXN has sparked reactions online as he shares the messages Davido sent him after his Next Rated Bentley arrived. Photo credit:@toyourears/@davido/themixnaija

Source: Instagram

The singer had shared on his Insta-story the new ride and Davido reacted to it, he congratulated BNXN as his Bentley finally arrived.

Buju in reacting to the congratulatory message said to Davido that he had missed him so much. He then shared the conversation on one of his social media pages.

See the leaked chat between Davido and Buju BNXN that's trending online:

Netizens have reacted to the leaked conversation between Davido and Buju BNXN

@derealmero:

"Baba don dey reason to help bring the car home, Omo e nor get who fit be like David . Man has good thoughts for everyone at heart ❤️.Na watin them dey call fathership be that!! Nor be to claim the name."

@neyo_ex:

"Na Mumu Dey h@te OBO and Wizkid."

@babsneh001:

"Obo dey for everybody na mumu dey hate him Sha."

@sonia467438:

"Davido is the best celebrity I’ve ever seen in this life."

@dyce_totheworld1:

"Even buju love am die obo for everyone."

@bahdt_girl_annie1:

"30bg likes davido for his kind heart not for his songs unlike wizkid he is loved for his songs not for charity, two different things and both of them are good in this aspects."

@shawdy_la:

"Nobody be like my 001 Baddest."

@miztakkb:

"Literally everyone loves OBO."

@nutmattersyq:

"Ds one wan use obo Chase clout .. his songs no Dey trend again... Abeg next."

Davido’s manager Asika lists top artists whose careers OBO saved

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that popular music manager, Asa Asika recently sparked emotions with a post he shared on his page hailing his principal, Davido, for holding steadfast to his famous mantra, "We rise by lifting others".

In his post, Asa Asika listed singers like Kizz Daniel, Skiibii, Lyta, Lil Kesh, Ajebo Hustlers, Olakira and Humblesmith as some of the Nigerian singers whose music careers were saved by Davido by jumping on a remix with them.

The music manager also listed artists from other countries in Africa, like Nasty C, Focalistic, and Diamond whose careers got a boost from Davido.

