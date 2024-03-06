The video of a boy who is about seven years old has been sighed while he was greeting Burna Boy

In the clip, Burna Boy was sitting down to greet his fans when the boy walked in to greet and shake the singer like a grown-up

He asked Burna Boy what's up as they greeted while the singer laughed and asked him for a hug

A little boy known as Alvin has been seen behaving like an adult after he sighted Burna Boy during his meet and greet while he was abroad.

In the clip, the boy who is about seven years old went straight to the Grammy Award winner and shouted, "What's up G" as he shook hands with the singer.

The 'Last Last' crooner couldn't help but laugh out loud after hearing the way Alvin greeted him.

Boy hugs, shakes Burna Boy in funny way. Photo credit @burnboygram

Burna Boy asks the boy's name

The self-acclaimed Giant of Africa who sold out different international avenues asked the boy to come close for a warm hug.

After their greetings, Burna Boy asked for his name and he said, Alvin. He hugged him again as he was leaving.

How fans reacted to the clip

Reactions have trailed the way the little boy shook Burna Boy in the video. Here are some of the comments below:

@ekibillions:

" His contagious everyone likes confident kids.."

@okm_herbal:

"This is making use of the opportunity! You've got to show what makes you different."

@shantelbaby_:

"If nah Nigeria pikin now e for don kick am."

@nysc_diary:

"Like this guy, kept his cool till the unleashing."

@biodazzle:

"This is so beautiful yo watch."

@wifeefdn:

"I get this however, I wonder what he wants to do when he is all grown up."

@dami_more24:

"Nah only oyinbo pikin burna fit play with like this Nigeria pikin nah shoe he Dey use play with them."

@apu_na_anum:

"If it was a gospel artist a child greeted,u will see comments like what do they know about religion,but now it's Burna boy and it's suddenly soothing to watch smh."

@mz_cyrilgladys:

"Oyibo no wan gree for blacks."

@godwinmaduagu:

@__khatryna:

"Omo this comments are just so toxic, what makes y’all burna will be uptight with a Nigerian kid?? Omo Nawa ooo.. it’s the same energy he’ll definitely pull off irrespective of the race."

Burna Boy achieves new feat

Legit.ng had reported that Burna Boy had shown that he is one of the most successful artists in Nigeria with the feat he achieved in Toronto Canada.

He became the first African to sell out the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Videos from the venue show how Burna Boy put out some display while performing for the crowd who came to watch him.

His mother and sister relished backstage at the event.

