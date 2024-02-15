Davido has expressed his sincere gratitude to Atletico Madrid star Memphis Depay, who gifted him a Rolex wristwatch

Depay's gift to the DMW label boss comes after he performed at the footballer's 30th birthday celebration

Davido, in a statement, disclosed he has never received a gift as he was the one always giving to people

Afrobeats star and DMW label owner David Adeleke Davido has been making headlines over a recent revelation he made following his bromance with footballer Memphis Depay.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Davido graced Depay’s 30th birthday alongside football stars Antoine Griezmann, Neymar, Pogba and American singer Chris Brown.

The Nigerian singer who performed at the event was also gifted a Rolex by Depay.

Davido lauds Memphis Depay

In an update via his Instastory, the Unavailable crooner appreciated the Atletico Madrid star's kind gesture toward him.

Davido, in his sincere gratitude, revealed he never received gifts as he was the one who gave out to people.

He wrote:

“bought me a @rolex on his own birthday !!! I never receive gifts I’ve always been the one to gift Pple! I love and appreciate you @memphisdepay..also lemme get some of that hair Lool.”

People react as Davido thanks Memphis Depay

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed Davido's appreciation post, see them below:

lovethawusi:

"So the one million u got each from ur friends, which totalled 250 million is what?"

mrr_morgan:

"Every Giver understands what Davido meant. But takers won’t."

mz_creamchic:

"So his crew can’t buy him even the least things. Even if na customised singlet?"

obianuju_priscillia_:

"Most men are used to giving that they forget what it means to be loved in return. The feelings will def hit differently."

mc_seunyinka:

"Lol, What happened to the millions?"

iam_esstarkay:

"Don’t misquote David.. I’m sure he meant he gives gift more than he receives y’all chill out."

Davido links up with Paul Pogba

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported a clip showing the moment Davido linked up with former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

In the viral clip, both superstars exchanged pleasantries after sharing a warm hug.

In another report, Davido's aide Lati was called out for assaulting the singer's fans.

