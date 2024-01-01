The video of Burna Boy and Wizkid hugging and chatting as they met at a nightclub has been sighted on social media

The two who have enjoyed a smooth relationship for some time now were happy to see each other

They held unto each other for some minutes as they whispered into each other's ear despite the loud music at the club

Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu professionally known as Burna Boy and his colleague Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid were both at the same nightclub on new year's eve to have fun.

The video of how the two singers greeted was sighted on social media.

Burna Boy and Wizkid meet at club, hug and chat in viral video. Photo credit @wizkidayo/@burnboygram

Source: Instagram

In the video, Burna Boy who paid tribute to Wizkid after losing his mother hugged the singer. They both smiled and exchanged pleasantries.

The two Grammy Award winners held onto each other for some minutes whispering in each other's ear and forgetting the noise coming from the DJ.

They stood in the middle of the funhouse for some minutes having a chit-chat and feelings of excitement and satisfaction were written all over their faces.

See the video here:

Fans react to video of Burna Boy and Wizkid

Netizens have reacted to the video of the two singers at the club. Here are some of the comments below:

@tomtizzy420:

"Dem Dan smoke something.:

@iam_aubreyp:

"Make them just kiss abeg."

@richard00514:

"Nah that ferrari them dey talk."

@fosua____:

"As supposed to be leave negativity for 2023 and enter 2024 with full positivity shalom."

@mrzdinma.o':

"I see a man(Wizkid) who’s call with everyone & yet, people out here say he’s Proud."

@huzanamusic:

"Outsiders gather here be happy for Wizkid he just meet with the biggest African artist, see as ODG dey glitter like sun."

@musiqandlove:

"Just dey with Burna you go get joy."

@musiqandlove:

"Wizkid no go gree wash that cloth again, clothes wey e take hug the goat l."

@0piummusic':

"Wow wiz just meet the biggest African artist mehn I am so happy for him. From here now it's up."

@itsthehela:

"Shey e wan kiss burna ni? Make wiz dey calm down I know say e meet celeb but make e try dey calm down ahh. E wan kiss the goat ni lol."

@stardomgys:

"Wizkid is a free spirit , he always show love for all .. he is a celebrity to other celebrities baba Bolu no go minus."

Burns Boy says he would have beaten Wizkid if he wasn't his guy

Legit.ng had reported that Burna Boy had a clash with Wizkid's fans on social media and the singer lost his cool.

Wizkid's fans had claimed that Burna Boy does not have the most certified African album compared to their favourite.

While reacting to Wizkid's fans, he said he would have banged the singer on the face if he wasn't a friend of Wizkid.

Source: Legit.ng