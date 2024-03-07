Nollywood actress Funmi Awelewa has sparked massive reactions on social media with a statement she recently published on her page about Sisi Quadri

The actress, in her post, called out the show promoter who revealed online that Sisi Quadri was set to collect his US visa days before he died

Awelewa slammed the show promoter, noting that he was using Sisi Quadri's death to chase clout while lying about helping him collect his US Visa

Nollywood actress Funmi Awelewa has people talking online with a post she recently published on her social media page.

Awelewa is credited as one of the forces behind Sisi Quadri's recent return to the limelight before his sudden death.

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Funmi Awelewa shared a video of the fond memories she shared with Sisi Quadri after news about his death went viral.

The actress, in a recent post, slammed Nigerian show promoter Fathia Entertainments, noting that they were using Sisi Quadri's death to chase clout.

In her public statement, Awelewa debunked the previous report that Sisi Quadri was days away from getting his US visa.

The statement about Sisi Quadri dying just days before collecting his US visa was shared publicly by Fathia Entertainments.

Funmi Awelewa slams the Visa report

The Nollywood actress Funmi Awelewa slammed the public statement made by Fathia Entertainments as lies that were contorted to chase clout.

Awelewa noted that Sisi Quadri has never been to any US embassy, nor was he about to collect his visa.

She warned the show promoter to stop chasing clout with Sisi Quadri's death while the family of the actor are still mourning his sudden demise.

See Funmi Awelewa's public statement:

This is the statement Faithia Entertainment released:

Netizens react after Funmi Awelewa called out Fathia

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Funmi Awelewa's post:

@ellamiddy2023:

"For aunty funmi to dey para lidis the matter don go far lidat."

@callmeoriade:

"I know it's false, whenever public figures passed on. An organization from nowhere will publish and the Visa just came out or certain person just mad full payment of the house or car. Majority of them want to use the deceased to trend. O GA o all for pr..."

@iamadunniade01:

"Thanks for speaking up God bless you ma'am."

@oloba_t.shine:

"First time to see sis Funmi para."

@official_ptop:

"I saw that post when he mentioned visa approval and date fix I was like what kind of confusion is this I hope is not the same American that I live in."

@_nishaccessoriesceo1:

"Oloriburuku ni won Drag him very well."

@i_am_prettydove:

"Yeye people sis no mind dem jare, some people will do anything for cheap clout sha, you can imagine."

@prettymeeyah05:

"Boda Wale Aye yin ti baje sir!"

@dohlarpoh222:

"People are just so heartless."

