Yoruba actor Sisi Quadri's death has continued to trend on social media hours after news of his demise emerged online

An old video of the Nollywood actor revealing he had dug his grave in his house has re-emerged online

The old video has stirred reactions from online users as many continue to pen tributes to the late Sisi Quadri

Nollywood actor Quadri Oyebanji, popularly called Sisi Quadri's shocking death, has remained a topic on and off social media, with many, including celebrities, penning tributes to the deceased.

Legit.ng recently reported that actress Regina Chukwu recounted her experience with Sisi Quadri, disclosing he trained her as a make-up artist.

Old video of Sisi Quadri trends

Following his death, an old video of the Yoruba actor bragging about being a homeowner has emerged online.

In the video, Sisi Quadri made an unusual revelation, saying he had already dug his grave in his house.

Watch the video Sisi Quadri shared below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the Yoruba actor made headlines after he became a homeowner in 2020.

Netizens react to Sisi Quadri's old video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the old video, see them below:

official_sobata:

"Who are we to question GOD. May Allah grant him Janna."

morbolah25:

"May Almighty Allah continue to grant him jannah."

omogbemmysola:

"We will miss him so much."

lilmubula1:

"rude shock life is fragile hmm."

babafemi78:

"He even built his grave wow rest on champ."

kanyi2022:

"Hmm it’s well."

funke3996:

"Hmmmm is so sad."

iam_pleased:

"Oh@my goodness."

ireayobammy:

"So sad."

Sisi Quadri's mum passes on

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, Sisi Quadri announced the passing away of his mother, whom he described as his best friend.

Sisi Quadri expressed shock about his mum's demise as he revealed she would always be in his heart. March 12 2023.

The Yoruba actor also shared a moving video which showed him breaking down in tears as those around him tried to console him.

The post stirred emotional tributes from many, including Jagun Jagun star Femi Adebayo.

