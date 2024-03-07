Outspoken Nigerian activist Verydarkman recently sparked massive reactions on social media as he revealed his list of Nollywood's greatest

In a series of posts, Verydarkman shared that Jim Iyke in his prime had no equal and ranks highest on his list

He also shared a list of his older generation of Nollywood's great with Pete Edochie, Olu Jacobs, and Kanayo O Kanayo, making his top three

Famous Nigerian activist and social media commentator Vincent Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM), recently stirred emotions online with a list of his Nollywood's greatest actors of all time.

In a series of posts shared on his Instagram page, VDM gave a list of his greatest Nollywood actors and actresses.

Verydarkman creates a stir online as he declares Jim Iyke as Nollywood's greatest actor of all time. Photo credit: @jim.iyke/@verydarkblackman/@peteedochie

Source: Instagram

The list was divided into three parts: one for the younger generation, another for veterans and one post for who he called the greatest of all time.

Verydarkman ranks Ramsey Nouah as 5th

In his list, VDM ranked Jim Iyke as Nollywood's greatest actor of all time, followed closely in second place by Sam Dede, and third place was Yul Edochie and Odunlade Adekola.

The list created a stir online after the social media commentator ranked Kunle Remi higher than Ramsey Nouah.

He ranked Kunle Remi and Yul Edochie in third and fourth place, while Ramsey Nouah was in fifth.

See Verydarkman's list below:

Verydarkman stirs emotions online with his list of Nollywood's GOAT for men. Photo credit: @verydarkmen

Source: Instagram

The post was shared by Verydarkman on his Insta-story which makes it difficult to gather the reactions of netizens to his list.

