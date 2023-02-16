Top Nigerian singer, Tems, is once again in the news over her famed big backside after a video of her went viral

In the trending video, the singer was seen rolling her big behind while performing on stage, and it left a lot of fans drooling

While some netizens called her a good girl gone bad, others could not help but praise her body and call her a big asset

Nigerian singer, Tems, has once again made headlines over her big backside that has gained a fame of its own.

The Grammy-winning musician was spotted performing on stage in a viral video, and many netizens were focused on her big backside after she started to whine her waist.

In the video, Tems was performing her hit song, Damages, when she suddenly stopped singing and started to whine her very big behind. The music star even put her hands on her head as she continued to work her body on stage.

See the video below:

Fans react as Tems energetically rolls her big behind on stage

It was no surprise that the rare video of Tems shaking her big behind got a lot of netizens excited. Many of them took to the comment section of the video to drool over her. Some of them showered praises on her while a few others claimed she was forcing it.

Read some of their comments below:

what_adults_like:

"Omo if Tems sits on my laps I no go gree stand up ever again o."

leroykstr:

"She forcing it now."

dookieeofficial:

"Good girl don spoil."

owpeebanty:

"Heavy duty."

bola_bugatti_:

"Her tummy tho screaming gym."

pricepaid2016:

"All I can see is Yansh."

iam_gemstonn:

"She Cnt even shake her body Wella haa dis one na ehh."

abuchibokolobango:

"Chai see nyansh, what an asset."

missgolden99:

"She looks pregnant."

big____keed:

"Ikebe ❤️."

faajihousebj:

"Make she leave the roll waist for Ayrastarr."

