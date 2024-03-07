Verydarkman has dropped a list of his greatest of all-time actresses in the Nigerian movie industry

The self-acclaimed activist listed Tonto Dikeh as one of his greatest of all time despite their differences

Verydarkman also refused to give his verdict on Genevieve Nnaji and Omotola Johnson over the criticisms that would trail his opinion

Social media influencer and self-acclaimed activist Martins Otse Vincent, aka Verydarkman, recently shared his ratings about actresses in Nollywood.

Verydarkman, who made headlines after commenting on the late Mr Ibu's family, dropped a list of his greatest of all-time actresses in Nigeria.

Verydarkman refuses to rate Genevieve Nnaji and Omotola Jalade Ekeinde.

Verydarkman list Tonto Dikeh among his GOAT

The influencer, in a post he shared via his Instastory, rated Tonto Dikeh as one of his GOATs in the movie industry despite their differences.

He also listed the likes of Nkiru Syvalnus, Chioma Chukwuka, Stephanie Linus, Kate Henshaw and Rita Dominic in the same category.

VDM wrote:

"GOAT actress of all time in Naija. Mercy Johnson, Nse Ekpe Etim, Tonto Dikeh (Before devil took over), Nkiru Syvalnus/Chioma Chukwuka/Stephanie Linus/Kate Henshaw/Rita Dominic (tie). Fathia Balogun/Mercy Aigbe/Funke Akindele (tie)."

In another post, VDM also rated older actresses as he pitched the Anikulapo series star Sola Sobowale and Patience Ozorkwo in the same category.

He, however, refused to give his opinion on Genevieve Nnaji and Omotola-Jalade Ekeinde as he said:

"If I talk una go hate me."

The social media influencer wrote:

"Older actresses: Toyin Tomato/Patience Ozorkwo (tie) Eurachia Anunobi, Ireti Doyle, Ngozi Ezeonu/ Clarion Chukwura(Tie), Genevieve Nnaji/Omotola Jalade (If I talk una go hate me)"

See a screenshot of his post below:

Screenshot of Verydarkman's post.

