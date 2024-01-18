Popular TikToker Verydarkman has made a video to make some allegations against Tonto Dikeh

The two had been at loggerheads for a while and Verydarkman was invited by the police after Dikeh wrote a petition against him

In a new video, the critic said that the actress is the one behind Gistlover and added that they have not posted since they were arrested

Social media critic Martins Vincent Otse better known as Verydarkman has made a video where he called out Tonto Dikeh and also made some allegations against her.

Legit.ng had reported that Dikeh had allegedly written a petition against Verydarkman and reported him to the police. The social critic was invited and was questioned while he wrote his statement.

After his release, Verydarkman recorded another video and claimed that Dikeh was the one behind the controversial blog Gistlover.

Verydarkman claims Tonto Dikeh is behind Gistlover. Photo credit @verydarkblackman/@tontolet

Source: Instagram

The Tiktoker alleged that since some people who were labeled to be behind the media outfit were arrested, Dikeh has also calmed down and stopped making any posts.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He added that the actress who did not post about fundraisers for ailing Nigerians before is now the one making such posts so that people will not suspect her.

Verydarkman says Dikeh has made defamatory statements against some people too

Explaining further, the social critic said that the actress who got someone arrested for defamation is also guilty of the same crime.

He lamented how she made defamatory remarks against 2Baba and his wife, IK Ogbonna, Churchill, and some other people.

Verydarkman warned Dikeh that she has her supporters and he also have good people who are behind him.

He analysed how Dikeh used her name o form Gistlover in a video he posted on his Instagram story.

This development came after Verydarkman had cried out that the actress would not hold a political office in Nigeria. He also filed a petition against her.

See the post here:

Blessing CEO praises Tonto Dikeh, taunts Verydarkman over his arrest

Legit.ng had reported that self-acclaimed relationship expert Blessing CEO had thanked Dikeh for getting Verydarkman arrested.

She teased the TikToker and his lawyers about their dress sense after he was released from police custody.

Blessing asked why Verydarkman lied at the police station and told him to get ready for his case.

Source: Legit.ng