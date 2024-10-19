Nigerian actress Regina Daniels and her husband Ned Nwoko made headlines after she posted their chat online

In the chat, the young movie star asked her older husband for permission to go out, and his reaction drew the attention of many

After the screenshot went viral, many netizens debated over Ned Nwoko’s response to his wife and dropped hot takes

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels recently shared a screenshot of her chat with her husband, Ned Nwoko, after she asked for permission to go out.

The movie star took to her Instagram stories to update her numerous fans on how her billionaire politician husband reacted when she decided to step out with friends.

In the WhatsApp chat, Regina had sent Ned a message telling him that she wanted to go for dinner with some friends and she promised him not to return late.

Nigerians react to Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko's chat. Photos: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

However, Ned wanted to know the people she was going out with specifically. The billionaire politician even asked for their names and videos of them so he could believe her.

About an hour later, Ned also added that Regina should be at home resting because he didn’t want her to wear herself out. He also told her he loved her.

Regina accompanied the chat screenshot with a caption where she called Ned Nwoko an understanding husband. She also taunted people wanting her to leave him. According to her, she dies there.

See the chat screenshot below:

Nigerians react to Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko’s chat

Regina Daniels’ exchange with her billionaire husband soon became a topic of discussion on social media with many Nigerians dropping their hot takes. Some of them seemed to believe Ned displayed some trust issues while others said there was no need for the chat to have been posted online.

Read some of their comments below:

Rhyclrbail:

“Check the time time then you will understand some messages has been deleted……nobody send una for SM.”

Noninho001:

“Which love abeg?? I only see trust issues don't knw wha y'all see tho.”

julie__chuks:

“Your baby no trust you osim understanding hubby you better delete this post Regina pls don’t add to my hunger na vex I take weak up 😒 understanding hubby wey no understand your ways mtcheww 😒😒.”

Official_mayella:

“What are you guys understanding here. He literally don’t trust you melanin 😂.”

Cherrylove_224:

“When he said he doesn’t trust you 😂😂😂 and still ask you to send their videos and pictures 😂😂 Dey play, an understanding hubby will not ask for pictures and videos because he has 100 percent trust on you. Keep ganging out with friends one day they will hang out your marriage.”

Iam.mhagik:

“Okay grandpa feels insecure.”

Thesandypreneur:

“Being in a marriage or relationship where you don't need anyone's validation, daily explanation, daily online update and where you can just live in the moment is bliss.”

Officialjuniorbillionz:

“Baba way dey get trust issues 😂.”

uncle_olah:

“Person no trust your ways, you say such an understanding hubby 😂.”

234.own:

“Enjoy life my dear. Man weh wan serious go serious nor be by age.”

Regina Daniels holds photoshoot for birthday

Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina had updated fans about her preparations for her birthday on social media.

The movie star took to her Instagram page to post a video of herself doing a photoshoot ahead of her big day.

Regina revealed that the photoshoot took 24 hours as the clip captured several fun moments.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng