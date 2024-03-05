A TikTok video of a brother’s heartwarming gesture for his sister, a bank cashier, trended online

He visited her at work and presented her with a wrapped gift, which she opened reluctantly

She found a brand new iPhone inside, which made her smile, and then examined the receipt to see how much he spent on it

A touching video of a brother’s generous surprise for his hardworking sister, who works as a cashier at a busy bank, captured the hearts of many online.

He showed up at her workplace and handed her a simply wrapped gift. She hesitated to open it, appeared to be thinking it was a prank or a joke.

The man handed her the iPhone gift. Photo credit: @danny.wf/TikTok

But when she finally opened it, she discovered a shiny, white new iPhone inside. Her demeanour changed immediately.

As shared by @danny.wf, she also glanced at the receipt to see how much he splurged on the expensive device.

Watch the video below:

