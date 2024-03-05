A Nigerian man who revealed his journey to Canada with his wife and child on social media has attracted a lot of interest online

The man said that they had obtained their Canadian visas when he suffered a minor car accident

They sold their two cars and went to the market to purchase some essentials before heading to the airport

A Nigerian man who shared his remarkable journey of moving to Canada with his wife and child on social media has captured the attention of many online users.

The man narrated that they had successfully secured their Canadian visas after a long and tedious process, when he was involved in a minor car accident that damaged his car.

The visited the market before relocating. Photo credit: @tope1step/TikTok

However, that did not stop them from pursuing their dream of relocating to a new country. They decided to sell their two cars and use the money for something else.

As shared by @tope1step, they also visited the market to buy some necessary items. They finally boarded the plane to Canada with excitement and gratitude, looking forward to a better future.

Family with good life in Nigeria relocate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady has narrated the big sacrifice she and her family made to relocate to the UK.

The lady (@ajokeadee__) said they had a flourishing business before they decided to relocate for a better future. She added that even though her husband advised her to stay behind and care for the kids, she could not stay "apart from him."

What made their relocation easier was that their friends in the UK helped. A year later, the lady was glad her family made the decision. In her TikTok clip, she said: "I also wanted to give our children a good life, raise them in a safe and supportive environment and give them a bright future."

