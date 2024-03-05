Nigerian disc jockey DJ Cuppy and Super Eagles player Emmanuel Dennis buzzed the internet one more time after a shared moment

A viral video caught the two in an animated mood as they danced to Shallipopi's hit single 'Cast'

The trending clip of the two stars left many figuring out the likely relationship between them

Nigerian disc jockey Florence Otedola, best known as DJ Cuppy, and Super Eagles player Emmanuel Dennis have spurred reactions online.

The stars were spotted in a viral clip vibing cheerfully to Shallipopi's hit song 'Cast', which features Odumodublvk.

In August 2023, the duo ignited speculation among their fans with a goofy snapshot of them together.

The two were having a fantastic time, as their energy and passion were visible in the new clip.

Netizens were to spot the seeming chemistry between them.

The billionaire heiress had hinted days ago about finding a new relationship with a picture from her date hangout.

Watch the video below:

See how internet users reacted to Cuppy and Dennis' video

@phildubem:

"I would love to have the kind of access and connections she has in life. Knows at least one person in any field of life."

@Walker_medco:

"The boyfriend hunt continues!"

@Richeey001:

"When is Cuppy going to have little se* appeal? Just little. See how she's struggling."

@Trustissue_t:

"Na why he no fit make Nations Cup list."

@wczay007:

"If na me sef i know go send if super eagles call me or not, chilling with cuppy is like playing champions league and you know go ever comot for knockout stage."

benbills007:

"I don't understand how some people feel the need to put mouth on grown folks business..Please allow that girl to live her life and hang out with whoever she wants abeg.

Cuppy shares cryptic post months after break-up

The billionaire’s daughter took to her Instagram stories to share an emotional but cryptic post after she broke up with Ryan Taylor.

DJ Cuppy lamented about how she had gone back to being strangers with someone after all they had shared.

In another report, Cuppy's fans dragged Ryan Taylor for dumping her.

