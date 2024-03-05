A video of Zlatan Ibile with his crew in a rural area in the country has gone viral on social media

The Zanku Label owner was security conscious as he was seen holding a bottle in what looked like a bid to protect himself from any attack

Zlatan Ibile was seen in the viral video rocking a neck chain reported to be worth around $500k

Popular Nigerian rapper Omoniyi Raphael, aka Zlatan Ibile, showed he was still conversant with happenings on the streets despite his celebrity status.

Zlatan Ibile, who was recently featured on Wizkid's IDK, left people talking after a trending video showed him and his crew in the trenches.

Zlatan Ibile protects himself with a bottle in a video. Credit: @zlatanibile

Source: Instagram

The Zanku label boss was seen walking gallantly as he held a bottle in a manner showing he would use it on anyone who tried to come close to him.

In the video, Zlatan Ibile was spotted with a heavy neck chain reportedly worth $500k over 500 million in naira, which was perhaps why he was security conscious.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

A man unhappy with Zlatan's action could be heard querying the singer while others were hailing him in the background.

Speaking in Yoruba, the man said: "What is going on Zlatan?"

Watch the viral video of Zlatan Ibile in the trenches below:

People react to video of Zlatan Ibile in the trenches

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions trailing the video of the singer who made headlines for gifting an old schoolmate N1.3m.

ibk_coded13:

"Fine boi Dey ogba Dey."

blaq_andre:

"500M on the neck bruh during these tinubu times, that's hard bruh."

doubleman__:

"Street OT."

rendhabby:

"Giran omo olowo if you near me u collect bro is not playing mabo igo Lori iya eh."

iamdey_b:

"Zlatty na street normal if anybody come close to that chain lasan I sure e go nack am bottle for head."

_djfizzy:

"If u near u go collect my President."

Zlatan Ibile on Lege's hook-up show

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Lege Miamii had Zlatan Ibile as a guest on his singles hook-up show.

Lege was filled with excitement after Zlatan came on his show.

He then went ahead to ask Zlatan Ibile for his name and the kind of lady he was looking for.

Source: Legit.ng