Popular Nigerian rapper Zlatan Ibile has warmed the hearts of fans after showing love to an old schoolmate

A video made the rounds online showing the moment the music star gifted an old schoolmate $800 (N1.3 million)

The heartwarming gesture took place at a nightclub in Ibadan and the viral video got many Nigerians talking

Popular Nigerian rapper Omoniyi Raphael aka Zlatan Ibile has made headlines over his recent display of love to an old friend.

The award-winning music star was recently billed to perform at a nightclub in Ibadan when he spotted one of his old schoolmates.

Nigerians react as Zlatan Ibile gifts old schoolmate $800. Photos: @zlatan_ibile, @oloriebiblog1

Source: Instagram

In a video that was posted on TikTok by @oloriebiblog1 on TikTok and spotted by Legit.ng, the Zanku crooner was seen showering cash on his old friend.

The clip showed the moment Zlatan reached for his backpack that was with his team and then removed some money from it before he began plastering it on his old schoolmate’s body.

The excited young man started to dance as Zlatan showed him love and emptied the stack of money on his body. The total amount of cash was said to be $800 (approximately N1.3 million).

See the heartwarming video below:

See another video of Zlatan at the Ibadan club below:

Nigerians react as Zlatan Ibile shows love to old schoolmate

The heartwarming video of Zlatan Ibile and his old schoolmate soon spread on different social media pages and it got some netizens talking. Read some of their comments below:

This tweep Oluwakayode called Zlatan humble:

This tweep expressed surprise that Zlatan was in Ibadan:

Source: Legit.ng