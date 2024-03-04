Moses Bliss' starstudded wedding with Marie Wiseborn in Accra, Ghana, has remained a topic on social media

Barely hours after their white wedding, Marie Wiseborn made a change on her Instagram page

The newest wife also shared stunning pictures of her, which left her fans and followers gushing

Marie Wiseborn, the wife of popular Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss, has changed her name on her social media pages in less than 24 hours after their wedding.

Legit.ng reported that Moses and his Ghanaian-British wife shut down the city of Accra, Ghana, with their white wedding ceremony.

The adorable couple tied the knot in a customary wedding showcasing a mix of Ghanaian-Nigerian cultures on Thursday, February 29.

Moses Bliss' wife changes name

A look on Marie Wiseborn's official Instagram page showed she had included the name 'Marie Bliss' on her bio.

Marie, on Monday, March 4, also shared heartwarming pictures of her in her wedding gown.

Expressing gratitude over the success of her wedding with the gospel singer, Marie wrote:

"There are many plans in a man’s heart, Nevertheless the LORD’s counsel—that will stand. ~ Proverbs 19:21. Lord your daughter is grateful for all you have done. #foreverbliss #mmbliss24."

See her pictures below:

Fans gush over Moses Bliss' wife pics

Legit.ng captured some of the sweet messages from fans and wellwishers, see them below:

sharrossy:

"Congratulations Mrs Bliss, we cover your home with the Blood of Jesus."

thekatchyglam:

"Congratulationsssss."

helloruthdavid:

"I just read your caption with your voice in my head☺️ Congratulations beautiful Mrs. Bliss, enjoy marital bliss."

lesrichessesdelafrique_za:

"Congratulations, we are all so happy and proud of the woman that you are, God bless you immensely."

ebizieradiri:

"Huge congratulations Marie. God bless you and your hubby always."

Moses Bliss’ wife shows dance steps

Videos from Moses Bliss' wedding saw when his wife, Marie Wiseborn, showed off some impressive dance steps.

The captivating clip saw Marie ecstatic about her big day as she passed her joy through her body movements.

However, what caught the attention of many was the first 12 seconds of displaying the signature dance steps, which attracted the musician to her Instagram DM.

